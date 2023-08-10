Coinbase Ventures' Strategic Investment Sends Rocket Pool Token Surging

Bitcoin
$29,388.33-0.43%
Ethereum
$1,846.73-0.28%
Binance Coin
$241.39-0.81%
XRP
$0.63948719-3.20%
Dogecoin
$0.07663444+1.13%
Cardano
$0.29707620-0.42%
Solana
$24.50-0.02%
Tron
$0.07729456+1.10%
Polygon
$0.69314754+0.04%
Polkadot
$5.00-0.83%
Litecoin
$82.93-1.08%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001002+4.59%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,548.13-0.35%
Uniswap
$6.17+0.73%
Bitcoin Cash
$231.39-2.54%
Toncoin
$1.27+0.44%
Avalanche
$12.57-0.63%
Chainlink
$7.61-0.99%
Stellar
$0.13923483-2.08%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.95-1.25%
Binance USD
$1.02-0.27%
TrueUSD
$1.01+0.34%
OKB
$48.55+1.13%
Monero
$154.65-1.69%
Ethereum Classic
$17.67-0.83%
Cosmos
$8.48-0.55%
Hedera
$0.05876326-3.66%
Filecoin
$4.16-0.55%
Internet Computer
$4.06-1.04%
Lido DAO
$1.88+0.82%
Aptos
$7.35-1.97%
Cronos
$0.05754280+0.20%
Quant
$102.67-0.25%
Arbitrum
$1.17-2.04%
VeChain
$0.01838208+1.37%
NEAR Protocol
$1.34-1.02%
Optimism
$1.59+0.74%
Maker
$1,255.06+4.35%
The Graph
$0.10808784-0.53%
XDC Network
$0.07099904+9.21%
Aave
$67.56+1.07%
Kaspa
$0.04440634-4.86%
Algorand
$0.11332194-0.29%
Synthetix
$2.61-0.87%
The Sandbox
$0.40317709-1.39%
Stacks
$0.58726657-0.89%
EOS
$0.71732657-0.36%
MultiverseX
$30.94-1.85%
Immutable X
$0.72259162-1.00%
Axie Infinity
$5.99-0.34%
Theta
$0.74664832-0.20%
USDD
$0.99876839+0.06%
Tezos
$0.78431574-1.29%
Bitcoin SV
$36.21-0.16%
ApeCoin
$1.88+1.62%
Decentraland
$0.37086858-0.04%
Fantom
$0.24246104+1.38%
Injective Protocol
$7.77-2.69%
Render Token
$1.71+1.89%
NEO
$8.55-0.50%
Flow
$0.56111436-0.06%
Gala
$0.02302549-2.97%
Kava.io
$0.84236999+0.72%
eCash
$0.00002947-1.40%
Rocket Pool
$29.01+9.03%
GateToken
$4.10-0.15%
KuCoin Token
$5.62-0.27%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61939799+1.65%
Chiliz
$0.07697043-0.27%
Radix
$0.05217199-1.60%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.33%
Klaytn
$0.15836255-0.85%
PAX Gold
$1,947.28-0.26%
IOTA
$0.17365896-0.92%
Luna Classic
$0.00007844-0.55%
Frax Share
$6.14-3.11%
GMX
$49.81-2.42%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.23%
Mina
$0.46688837+1.52%
Sui
$0.60945751+0.71%
Casper
$0.03863592+0.71%
Huobi Token
$2.62-0.06%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91847988-0.63%
dYdX
$2.22+3.94%
Compound
$55.60-1.06%
Conflux
$0.17915080+0.11%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.63-0.47%
Dash
$32.74-1.42%
Nexo
$0.65698985-1.46%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.27%
Zilliqa
$0.02025645-0.03%
Arweave
$5.16-3.62%
Woo Network
$0.18981713-0.52%
THORChain
$1.06+4.71%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21424000+1.01%
PancakeSwap
$1.50-1.19%
1inch Network
$0.30889968-0.04%
Flare
$0.01516104+2.71%
Enjin
$0.29364681+0.84%
Gnosis
$113.20+0.79%
Mask Network
$3.52-0.73%
Helium
$1.97-1.58%
Osmosis
$0.45851762-0.60%
Loopring
$0.22435104+0.66%
Illuvium
$48.74+3.06%
Qtum
$2.63+0.23%
NEM
$0.03030995-1.15%
Convex Finance
$3.27-0.21%
SingularityNET
$0.21171013+0.19%
Celo
$0.50994587+0.43%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.65-3.59%
Zcash
$29.44-0.03%
Astar
$0.05351758+2.69%
BLUR
$0.28840028+0.81%
Oasis Network
$0.04771151+0.04%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.27+0.51%
Holo
$0.00131814-0.16%
Golem
$0.23145919+3.49%
Decred
$14.88+0.31%
Stepn
$0.20657602-0.41%
FLOKI
$0.00002252+0.17%
Ravencoin
$0.01808458-1.72%
Worldcoin
$1.70-9.71%
Fetch.ai
$0.20199997+0.68%
Audius
$0.18924228-2.34%
Yearn Finance
$6,310.15+0.50%
Kusama
$23.06+0.38%
Beldex
$0.03666310-1.05%
ICON
$0.21195089-1.91%
Ankr
$0.02464642+0.66%
Waves
$1.96+0.24%
Wemix
$0.62622302-0.17%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56683807+0.07%
SXP
$0.33254155-0.73%
JasmyCoin
$0.00393065-0.26%
EthereumPoW
$1.72+1.16%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.36%
Balancer
$4.27-2.21%
Siacoin
$0.00352383+0.23%
Aragon
$4.50+0.47%
Ribbon Finance
$0.22374125+2.05%
SafePal
$0.45786753+1.38%
Moonbeam
$0.23860527-1.13%
Wax
$0.04956836-0.72%
IoTeX
$0.01724600-1.48%
Band Protocol
$1.20-2.69%
Biconomy
$0.24101675-5.45%
TerraUSD
$0.01532813-0.20%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34476954-1.26%
Gains Network
$4.86-3.83%
Harmony
$0.01176173-1.10%
Amp
$0.00251083+0.59%
Axelar
$0.39326878+0.32%
Sushiswap
$0.71696362+0.25%
DigiByte
$0.00815142-0.08%
Livepeer
$4.63-2.18%
Core
$0.87020403+0.38%
Skale
$0.02785204-2.22%
Kadena
$0.52780685-1.05%
Polymath Network
$0.14160000-1.53%
Stargate Finance
$0.61997930-2.94%
Horizen
$8.77+0.24%
Lisk
$0.84408214-0.47%
UMA Protocol
$1.66-1.15%
Kyber Network
$0.64405032-0.92%
Merit Circle
$0.24911359+2.92%
Cartesi
$0.15164065+1.02%
Synapse
$0.56759064-0.82%
Joe
$0.30755403-2.76%
Nervos Network
$0.00312177+3.18%
PlayDapp
$0.18571622+1.90%
Liquity
$1.01+1.43%
iExec RLC
$1.28-0.74%
API3
$1.06-0.70%
OriginTrail
$0.23794153-3.79%
Bitgert
$0.00000023+0.68%
Nano
$0.66999630-0.40%
Bancor
$0.59972600+12.80%
Coin98
$0.15553285-3.98%
Radiant Capital
$0.28765620-2.44%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01709055-1.43%
Numeraire
$13.36-2.40%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-2.30%
Steem
$0.18585825+0.02%
Celer Network
$0.01438574-1.74%
Radicle
$1.61-0.65%
OMG Network
$0.56924678+0.85%
Syscoin
$0.10698749-1.09%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.18+0.76%
SPACE ID
$0.26266683+0.03%
Dent
$0.00078458-0.11%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00176662+7.78%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93832721+0.81%
Verge
$0.00430273+0.71%
Stormx
$0.00643179-2.57%
Civic
$0.08800974+0.52%
Marlin
$0.00860173+0.28%
Powerledger
$0.16027740-0.02%
MetisDAO
$15.71-3.19%
Secret
$0.32405932-0.98%
Chromia
$0.11789826+1.22%
Celsius
$0.15802508+3.66%
Gitcoin
$1.09-2.31%
NKN
$0.10207505-0.28%
WINkLink
$0.00006746+1.20%
Hashflow
$0.36516588-0.69%
Keep Network
$0.11442033+0.46%
Request
$0.08176711+2.36%
Ren
$0.06103657+0.29%
Bifrost
$0.04387373-0.94%
Yield Guild Games
$0.32304057-2.13%
MOBOX
$0.28700556-1.26%
COTI
$0.04786122-1.09%
Spell Token
$0.00047816-1.39%
Galxe
$1.21-1.96%
WazirX
$0.11977515-1.35%
ARPA
$0.05539356+0.60%
Orchid
$0.09143092+20.37%
Sun Token
$0.00553128+0.83%
Sweat Economy
$0.00660048-2.95%
XYO Network
$0.00352613+0.46%
Origin Protocol
$0.09543745-0.29%
Verasity
$0.00461052-0.83%
Adventure Gold
$0.61443240-2.63%
Raydium
$0.21257343-1.13%
Voyager Token
$0.16140155-0.87%
Aavegotchi
$0.90856344-3.69%
Boba Network
$0.13242259-0.92%
Maple
$5.65-1.00%
SuperRare
$0.07170530-1.92%
Alien Worlds
$0.01186059-3.85%
Badger DAO
$2.14-1.46%
Storj
$0.29238609-0.92%
Index Chain
$0.05307596+0.05%
CEEK VR
$0.04839859+1.32%
LCX
$0.05073701-5.07%
Moonriver
$5.14-1.28%
TrueFi
$0.03599136+1.15%
RACA
$0.00011304-0.34%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52363455+0.09%
GAS
$2.66-0.59%
Reef
$0.00156926+0.22%
Rally
$0.00641795-1.21%
Saitama
$0.00071466-0.40%
Travala.com
$0.57847692-0.82%
Polkastarter
$0.30482617-0.32%
Ethernity
$1.58-1.10%
LooksRare
$0.05372567-0.57%
Serum
$0.07631398-3.41%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.95-1.12%
BarnBridge
$2.98-0.88%
Virtua
$0.02565590-0.17%
DIA
$0.24650612-2.78%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23686768-3.53%
Enzyme
$18.37+2.40%
Keep3rV1
$54.19-1.35%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12219724-1.12%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.80-0.01%
Onyxcoin
$0.00101751-1.74%
Velas
$0.01003736+0.18%
Alchemix
$12.82+0.73%
CLV
$0.04008395+6.76%
Decentral Games
$0.03204944-0.07%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15151771-1.16%
Bluzelle
$0.05338469+0.70%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.82%
MXC
$0.00840492-0.30%
Star Atlas
$0.00154231-1.21%
district0x
$0.02724756+1.32%
0x
$0.21343570-1.90%
Harvest Finance
$25.26+0.58%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.28-0.95%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000092+20.31%
StaFi
$0.28413508+1.99%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00378327+0.62%
Bonk
$0.00000035-0.14%
Augur
$1.52+6.24%
Rarible
$1.03-2.22%
Tokemak
$0.59747429-3.10%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01213577+3.10%
Tamadoge
$0.00883073+0.20%
Quantstamp
$0.01079632+0.26%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01970238-12.75%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04827275-0.93%
FTX Token
$1.18-1.51%
Braintrust
$0.26771382-0.75%
Pepe
$0.00000125+0.85%
BitDAO
$0.48984733+1.81%
Threshold
$0.02385637-1.50%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10830148-1.01%
Human
$0.03648049-2.41%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.94%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10+0.42%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.60%
Tether
$1.00+0.08%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.18%
Dai
$1.01-0.40%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Coinbase Ventures' Strategic Investment Sends Rocket Pool Token Surging

The investment branch announced today the purchase of an undisclosed amount of Rocket Pool’s native token RPL, which has jumped more than 9% in the past 24 hours.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconAug 10, 2023 at 6:09 p.m. UTC
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (CoinDesk)

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (CoinDesk)

Coinbase Ventures – the investment branch of the biggest publicly traded U.S. crypto exchange – expanded its relationship with RocketPool by announcing today its purchase of the liquid staking network’s native token RPL.

RPL, which provides direct incentives, insurance and governance for the Rocket Pool ecosystem, has jumped more than 9% in the past 24 hours to $28.82, according to CoinDesk market data.

The announcement occurred several months after Coinbaes Ventures joined Rocket Pool’s Oracle DAO, a group of permissioned special node operators with extra responsibilities for the liquid staking network.

While Coinbase Ventures did not disclose how much RPL they acquired, it said on X (formerly Twitter) that the purchase of the tokens was a “strategic investment.”

The investment shows that Coinbase has “some confidence in both Rocket Pool, the protocol, and RPL, the token,” said pseudoanonymous rocket pool community contributor Valdorff to CoinDesk in a Discord message. “Rocket Pool’s brand is valuable and Coinbase wants to be tied to us.”

According to its website, Rocket Pool, which offers 3.33% APY for staking ether (ETH), has more than 779,000 ETH, worth about $1.4 billion, making it the third most popular liquid staking platform by total value locked behind Lido and Coinbase, per blockchain analytics firm DefiLlama.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Sage D. Young
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Follow @httpsageyd on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.