PancakeSwap DEX Deploys on Ethereum Scaling Network Arbitrum in Expansion Drive

Bitcoin
$29,879.49+1.66%
Ethereum
$1,861.39+1.36%
Binance Coin
$244.93+0.53%
XRP
$0.66465017+5.14%
Dogecoin
$0.07642985+2.31%
Cardano
$0.30002196+2.20%
Solana
$24.70+6.11%
Tron
$0.07668713-0.12%
Polygon
$0.69963111+2.54%
Polkadot
$5.09+1.09%
Litecoin
$83.97+1.15%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000988+6.59%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,082.84+2.15%
Uniswap
$6.16+4.59%
Bitcoin Cash
$236.67-1.47%
Toncoin
$1.29+2.87%
Avalanche
$12.74+1.28%
Chainlink
$7.74+4.85%
Stellar
$0.14490400+3.02%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.99-0.50%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.12%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.18%
Monero
$159.15+0.26%
OKB
$47.88+4.22%
Ethereum Classic
$17.96+1.35%
Cosmos
$8.62+1.14%
Hedera
$0.06122086-1.08%
Filecoin
$4.19+1.01%
Internet Computer
$4.15+0.08%
Aptos
$7.85+16.96%
Lido DAO
$1.89+0.38%
Cronos
$0.05799060+0.15%
Arbitrum
$1.19+3.39%
Quant
$102.86-0.06%
VeChain
$0.01825022+2.07%
NEAR Protocol
$1.37+0.83%
Optimism
$1.67-2.84%
Maker
$1,218.79-1.61%
The Graph
$0.10990800+0.78%
Aave
$67.84+3.03%
Kaspa
$0.04722003-0.80%
Algorand
$0.11418115-2.38%
XDC Network
$0.06272081-9.01%
Synthetix
$2.64+1.93%
The Sandbox
$0.41138525+1.04%
Stacks
$0.60290178+3.33%
MultiverseX
$31.83-0.61%
Immutable X
$0.74370186+1.47%
EOS
$0.72628300+0.77%
Axie Infinity
$5.95-0.26%
Tezos
$0.80040847+0.68%
Theta
$0.74774551+1.78%
USDD
$0.99800016+0.18%
Bitcoin SV
$36.01-0.69%
ApeCoin
$1.87+0.45%
Decentraland
$0.37368877+0.20%
Injective Protocol
$8.13-0.40%
Fantom
$0.24239588+2.22%
Render Token
$1.70+5.52%
NEO
$8.61+0.57%
Gala
$0.02377586+0.36%
eCash
$0.00003009-1.26%
Flow
$0.56385282-0.04%
Kava.io
$0.84244196+0.59%
GateToken
$4.09+0.65%
KuCoin Token
$5.66+1.16%
Radix
$0.05286860-0.25%
Chiliz
$0.07716657+0.45%
Curve DAO Token
$0.60957933-0.21%
Rocket Pool
$26.55+0.87%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.23%
Klaytn
$0.15950218+0.40%
IOTA
$0.17579660+0.36%
PAX Gold
$1,956.88-0.28%
Frax Share
$6.43+0.42%
Luna Classic
$0.00007932+0.40%
GMX
$50.99+0.35%
Sui
$0.61796761+3.58%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046+0.09%
Mina
$0.46371199+1.65%
Casper
$0.03864709-4.44%
Huobi Token
$2.60-0.61%
Compound
$56.76+2.22%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93090913+0.44%
Conflux
$0.18157766+1.73%
Dash
$33.20-0.10%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.63-2.22%
Nexo
$0.66618789+2.21%
dYdX
$2.12+0.47%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.27%
Arweave
$5.41+2.14%
Zilliqa
$0.02031074-0.36%
Woo Network
$0.19009078+1.82%
PancakeSwap
$1.52+0.34%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21594599+0.98%
1inch Network
$0.30894492-0.11%
Flare
$0.01492131+2.31%
THORChain
$1.03+5.14%
Helium
$2.04-2.43%
Mask Network
$3.56+2.99%
Enjin
$0.29107657-0.15%
Gnosis
$112.15-0.04%
Osmosis
$0.46500665+0.51%
Loopring
$0.22441645-3.28%
NEM
$0.03084494+3.93%
Qtum
$2.62+0.32%
Illuvium
$47.91+1.60%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.13-1.64%
Celo
$0.51350966+1.70%
Convex Finance
$3.28+0.08%
SingularityNET
$0.21153835+1.33%
Zcash
$29.64+0.68%
Oasis Network
$0.04824651+2.30%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.34-0.40%
Worldcoin
$1.95-0.10%
Golem
$0.24018785+19.17%
BLUR
$0.28701918+0.44%
Holo
$0.00133154+0.33%
Astar
$0.05247972-0.21%
Decred
$15.10+2.12%
Stepn
$0.21040757+1.47%
FLOKI
$0.00002273+2.57%
Ravencoin
$0.01838855-0.11%
Fetch.ai
$0.20426692+2.50%
Yearn Finance
$6,380.86-0.28%
Audius
$0.19025707-6.01%
ICON
$0.21744293+1.76%
Beldex
$0.03753734+1.78%
Kusama
$22.91+1.14%
Ankr
$0.02468269+0.47%
Wemix
$0.63992146+5.17%
Waves
$1.96+1.74%
SXP
$0.33814685+2.62%
JasmyCoin
$0.00400598+3.46%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56382059-0.33%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.20%
Balancer
$4.37-0.39%
EthereumPoW
$1.72+0.39%
Siacoin
$0.00351385+0.39%
Aragon
$4.42+2.36%
IoTeX
$0.01779282-0.61%
Moonbeam
$0.24114033+2.74%
SafePal
$0.45371918+3.36%
Wax
$0.05012839+0.82%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21833590+0.03%
Band Protocol
$1.24-0.82%
Gains Network
$5.13+4.44%
Biconomy
$0.24708570+4.09%
TerraUSD
$0.01545009-0.26%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34681067+1.20%
Harmony
$0.01201871+2.04%
Axelar
$0.39303179+0.39%
Sushiswap
$0.72169648-1.67%
DigiByte
$0.00829580+2.15%
Amp
$0.00241259-0.07%
Livepeer
$4.69-11.46%
Skale
$0.02815950-1.63%
Kadena
$0.54119848+2.99%
Stargate Finance
$0.64082603-0.33%
Core
$0.86062471+0.25%
Polymath Network
$0.14390000+12.13%
Horizen
$8.80-0.19%
Lisk
$0.84822827+0.49%
UMA Protocol
$1.66+0.23%
Kyber Network
$0.64245970-2.09%
Merit Circle
$0.25690406+9.93%
Cartesi
$0.15137087+2.22%
Synapse
$0.57745622+1.62%
Joe
$0.31707751-0.48%
Nervos Network
$0.00303959-0.49%
Coin98
$0.18181588+8.04%
PlayDapp
$0.17790323+1.73%
OriginTrail
$0.24753382-19.74%
API3
$1.08-1.60%
Liquity
$0.99230089-3.05%
Bitgert
$0.00000023-0.79%
iExec RLC
$1.26+1.80%
Radiant Capital
$0.29759197+0.71%
Nano
$0.66231172-0.95%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01746432-0.03%
Numeraire
$13.69-0.98%
Bancor
$0.58303343+2.40%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015+0.71%
Celer Network
$0.01490545+2.33%
Steem
$0.18509454+0.42%
Radicle
$1.63-0.37%
OMG Network
$0.56407757-0.73%
Syscoin
$0.10893703+1.93%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.18+1.48%
SPACE ID
$0.26545914-3.19%
Dent
$0.00078789-1.25%
Stormx
$0.00666924-1.69%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93299137-0.29%
Civic
$0.08830352+2.78%
Verge
$0.00428420+0.64%
MetisDAO
$16.22+3.36%
Marlin
$0.00864957+1.14%
Secret
$0.32895995-2.29%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00165545+2.95%
Powerledger
$0.16022621+1.31%
Chromia
$0.11745689-0.26%
NKN
$0.10220975+1.33%
Gitcoin
$1.08+2.85%
Yield Guild Games
$0.35603921+0.64%
Hashflow
$0.37608978+3.64%
Celsius
$0.15318684+0.99%
WINkLink
$0.00006708-0.02%
Keep Network
$0.11426394+0.62%
Bifrost
$0.04515235-0.25%
Request
$0.07976005+1.49%
MOBOX
$0.29334253+0.17%
Ren
$0.06061924+0.54%
COTI
$0.04897276-1.84%
Galxe
$1.24+0.59%
Spell Token
$0.00048056+0.45%
WazirX
$0.12296341-0.29%
ARPA
$0.05668092+5.47%
Sweat Economy
$0.00676419+0.56%
Sun Token
$0.00547610+0.86%
XYO Network
$0.00355938-0.37%
Origin Protocol
$0.09717160+0.50%
Adventure Gold
$0.63044596-0.96%
Verasity
$0.00471095+3.70%
Aavegotchi
$0.94450532-0.27%
Maple
$6.09+4.69%
Raydium
$0.21548180+1.19%
Voyager Token
$0.16189807-7.39%
SuperRare
$0.07446528+0.88%
Boba Network
$0.13267229-0.46%
Alien Worlds
$0.01243650+7.40%
Badger DAO
$2.18-1.28%
Storj
$0.29478350+1.68%
Index Chain
$0.05325845+1.28%
CEEK VR
$0.04838757-0.66%
Orchid
$0.06733441-6.62%
Moonriver
$5.24+1.06%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52920569-0.68%
RACA
$0.00011285-0.50%
TrueFi
$0.03538224-2.43%
GAS
$2.66-0.33%
LCX
$0.04632012+0.45%
Reef
$0.00156481-2.13%
Rally
$0.00652007+0.22%
Saitama
$0.00072092-1.29%
Polkastarter
$0.31232441+2.25%
Travala.com
$0.58884391+0.52%
Ethernity
$1.59+0.16%
LooksRare
$0.05494897-2.63%
Serum
$0.07855465+1.07%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24891971+3.88%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.96-0.33%
DIA
$0.25096818-1.77%
BarnBridge
$2.97+0.61%
Virtua
$0.02562426+0.78%
Keep3rV1
$54.90+1.23%
Enzyme
$18.07+0.94%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12080073+0.28%
Onyxcoin
$0.00102216+0.96%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.69+1.40%
Alchemix
$12.84+0.64%
Velas
$0.00978133+2.87%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15715255+3.69%
Decentral Games
$0.03217534+0.63%
Bluzelle
$0.05365317+1.57%
CLV
$0.03718772-2.61%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.23%
Star Atlas
$0.00156571+2.93%
district0x
$0.02745522-0.76%
MXC
$0.00842665-0.02%
0x
$0.21894863+0.71%
Harvest Finance
$25.27-1.20%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.28-0.01%
StaFi
$0.27965212-0.46%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00377662+1.30%
Bonk
$0.00000034+0.50%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000076+3.77%
Rarible
$1.05+1.38%
Augur
$1.44-4.57%
Tokemak
$0.62163464+4.51%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01208456+0.96%
Tamadoge
$0.00880354-2.71%
Quantstamp
$0.01075560-3.15%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02353621-7.63%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04927334+1.52%
FTX Token
$1.20+1.34%
Braintrust
$0.27163587-0.27%
Pepe
$0.00000128+12.87%
BitDAO
$0.48441657-1.53%
Threshold
$0.02428613+1.35%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10916048+0.53%
Human
$0.03781585-0.86%
Pitbull
$0.000000007.61%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-0.64%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.86%
Tether
$1.00-0.10%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.02%
Dai
$1.01+0.20%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

PancakeSwap DEX Deploys on Ethereum Scaling Network Arbitrum in Expansion Drive

The decentralized exchange has joined several networks this year in the search for new users and revenue streams.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconAug 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. UTC
(Mae Mu/Unsplash)

(Mae Mu/Unsplash)

[EMBARGO 1:30 PM UTC]

Decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap has gone live on Ethereum scaling network Arbitrum in line with broader plans to expand its user base and build revenue, developer Chef Cocoa shared with CoinDesk today.

Like all DEXs, PancakeSwap relies on smart contracts instead of middlemen to process trading, lending and lottery services for users. It was already on the BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM, zkSync and Aptos blockchains.

The DEX held over $1.54 billion worth of tokens as of Wednesday, DefiLlama data shows.

Deployment on Arbitrum will provide lower fees and faster transactions for PancakeSwap users. Users can currently trade with fees of as low as 0.01%, one of the lowest among DEXs.

Arbitrum locks over $2 billion worth of tokens and is among the most popular layer 2 networks.

“PancakeSwap’s decision to launch on Arbitrum One reflects its commitment to driving mass adoption of DeFi,” Chef Cocoa said. “With the utmost scalability and cost-effectiveness, PancakeSwap aims to attract a wider audience to the exchange and facilitate broader participation in the DeFi ecosystem.”

PancakeSwap's native token cake (CAKE) is little changed over the past 24 hours and trades at $1.50 as of European afternoon hours, CoinGecko data shows.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
DEXPancakeswap