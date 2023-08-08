Bitstamp Raising Funds for Asia, Europe Expansion: Bloomberg
Bitstamp is one of the oldest crypto exchanges, founded in 2011.
Bitstamp is in the process of raising a round to expand the number of markets it serves around the world, according to a report from Bloomberg.
“Bitstamp is not for sale, and we are not actively looking to sell the company,” Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux, its CEO, said in a statement to Bloomberg. “Our current and exclusive priority is to raise money through strategic investors to accelerate Bitstamp’s growth by providing new products and services to retail and institutional crypto customers.
Galaxy Digital Holdings is said to be an adviser in the round. Bitstamp will use the funds raised to launch a licensed derivatives trading operation in Europe and expand in more markets in Asia.
Bitstamp is based in the U.K and was one of the first crypto exchanges, founded in 2011.
A Bitstamp spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
