Curve Offers Hackers 10% Bounty in Exchange for Return of Crypto
"We will pursue you from all angles with the full extent of the law," said Curve, Metronome and Alchemix.
Curve Finance and other victims of this week's lending reentrancy heist have offered their hackers a 10% bounty in exchange for the return of the rest of their crypto.
"You will have no risk of us pursuing this further, no risk of law enforcement issues, etc," Curve, Metronome and Alchemix wrote in an on-chain message sent to a hacker's Ethereum address. The trio gave a deadline of August 6 at 0800 UTC, at which point their bounty will become a vigilante payout to whomever provides information that leads to the hacker's arrest and conviction.
"We will pursue you from all angles with the full extent of the law," the message said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
