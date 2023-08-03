Curve Founder Still Owes $80M Despite Raising Nearly $30M in Past Two Days
Michael Egorov is under liquidation pressure following the CRV’s recent price drop and Curve exploit.
Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov's on-chain debts to several lending platforms stand at roughly $80 million despite his frantic efforts this week to raise funds that could stave off a liquidation crisis.
Egorov raised at least $28.8 million by dumping 72 million CRV tokens at $0.40 cents a piece through over-the-counter (OTC) sales, according to on-chain data. That cash has helped him pay down some – but not all – of his borrows from Aave, Abracadabra, FraxLend and Inverse Finance, data from blockchain analytics firm DeBank shows.
On Aave, where Egorov is still on the hook for a roughly $50 million loan, things could get hairy if the price of CRV hits $0.368. DeFi risk management firm Gauntlet said in the forums that Aave would have to sell his CRV collateral into a market that has low liquidity – a risky move.
The price of CRV has remained steady around 58 cents in the past 24 hours, after dropping more than 20% since its exploit several days ago, per CoinDesk Indices.
CoinDesk calculated that Egorov has raised $28.8 million using blockchain data, but the true figure may be higher as it does not account for deals that may have occurred off-chain.
