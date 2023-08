DeFi Platform Term Finance Brings Fixed Rate Lending to Ethereum

Aave and Compound are sort of "DeFi banks," Chu said, with a kind of "ultimate liquidity." Meanwhile, Term Finance operates more like certificates of deposits, where users agree not to withdraw for a specified length of time. “They’re both kind of necessary primitives in DeFi. So Aave and Compound can always play the role of being a DeFi bank, and we hope to fill this role of short term, fixed rate liquidity,” he added.