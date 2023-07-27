Unblocking Crypto: How to Access The Asset Class

● Bitcoin futures ETFs like BITO. Because these products invest in a derivative of bitcoin (futures) rather than spot, investors should beware of the layers of costs that make it less efficient than holding the digital asset itself. Note that in the US there is no available spot bitcoin ETF on the market. There have been many filings, but historically they have been rejected by the SEC. In June traditional finance giant BlackRock filed for a bitcoin spot ETF. Other asset managers, including Invesco and WisdomTree, quickly followed. The SEC is currently reviewing these applications.