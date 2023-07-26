Italy’s Central Bank Taps Polygon, Fireblocks DeFi Project to Help Institutions Dabble With Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin
$29,293.58+0.24%
Ethereum
$1,859.13-0.03%
XRP
$0.70380892-0.25%
Binance Coin
$238.28-0.19%
Dogecoin
$0.07896347+2.33%
Cardano
$0.30407900-0.32%
Solana
$24.38+4.52%
Tron
$0.08180925+0.44%
Polygon
$0.72165771-0.30%
Litecoin
$89.61+0.01%
Polkadot
$5.21+0.51%
Toncoin
$1.39-3.40%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,245.49-0.14%
Bitcoin Cash
$238.14+0.08%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000782+1.17%
Avalanche
$13.26-0.68%
Uniswap
$5.82+1.03%
Chainlink
$7.57+1.25%
Stellar
$0.14248300-3.45%
Binance USD
$0.99992544-0.54%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.99+0.51%
Monero
$162.06-1.12%
TrueUSD
$0.99932197+0.04%
Cosmos
$8.90-1.81%
Ethereum Classic
$18.10+0.15%
OKB
$42.70+0.12%
Filecoin
$4.32-3.43%
Internet Computer
$4.05+0.61%
Lido DAO
$1.92-5.43%
Hedera
$0.05183525-1.30%
Cronos
$0.05874430+0.36%
Aptos
$7.00-0.39%
Arbitrum
$1.17-0.05%
Quant
$101.78-2.08%
VeChain
$0.01849894-0.92%
NEAR Protocol
$1.34-1.71%
Maker
$1,149.44-0.74%
Aave
$70.74-0.99%
Optimism
$1.48-1.59%
The Graph
$0.10921894-1.75%
Synthetix
$2.71-3.86%
Algorand
$0.10992552-0.26%
Stacks
$0.60716644+1.86%
Elrond
$32.53-0.07%
Theta
$0.82817689-0.61%
The Sandbox
$0.42588779-1.42%
EOS
$0.73719600-0.65%
Axie Infinity
$6.03-0.83%
Immutable X
$0.71490685-0.32%
BitDAO
$0.53041487-3.51%
XDC Network
$0.05550502-3.24%
Tezos
$0.80938800-0.09%
ApeCoin
$1.99-2.09%
USDD
$0.99824971+0.13%
Decentraland
$0.38500805-0.19%
Bitcoin SV
$34.59-2.66%
Fantom
$0.23574288-1.93%
Render Token
$1.76-2.87%
Injective Protocol
$8.01-1.92%
Curve DAO Token
$0.72590610-0.96%
NEO
$8.58-1.81%
Flow
$0.57477477-2.10%
GateToken
$4.21-0.53%
Radix
$0.05713891+2.08%
Gala
$0.02347307-4.16%
Kava.io
$0.88199439+3.08%
Rocket Pool
$29.01-3.68%
eCash
$0.00002902-2.55%
KuCoin Token
$5.82+0.14%
Chiliz
$0.07640147-1.64%
Paxos Dollar
$0.95616429-4.50%
Klaytn
$0.16015480-2.13%
GMX
$54.68+0.94%
PAX Gold
$1,952.15+0.22%
Compound
$70.75+13.76%
IOTA
$0.17226558-1.63%
Luna Classic
$0.00008151-1.83%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.68%
Frax Share
$5.97+0.63%
Huobi Token
$2.67-0.95%
Casper
$0.03757088-1.94%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.02%
Mina
$0.43908416+0.23%
Sui
$0.62913057-1.71%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92335949-2.32%
Arweave
$5.58-1.61%
Dash
$31.32-1.31%
Nexo
$0.62890073-2.50%
dYdX
$2.04-0.14%
Zilliqa
$0.02061844-0.80%
Woo Network
$0.19866004-0.18%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-0.92%
1inch Network
$0.30217780-1.09%
Osmosis
$0.49352817-1.19%
Enjin
$0.29867191-3.59%
Gnosis
$114.68-2.80%
Convex Finance
$3.75+8.52%
Mask Network
$3.60+0.19%
Flare
$0.01402275-1.48%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19475300-1.31%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.24-2.21%
THORChain
$0.94021142-2.61%
Loopring
$0.21755791-0.96%
Qtum
$2.53-3.44%
NEM
$0.02885763-0.38%
Oasis Network
$0.05082644+0.04%
Zcash
$29.99-0.06%
Celo
$0.48301910+0.51%
BLUR
$0.30187188-1.94%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.20-0.63%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.30-0.84%
Stepn
$0.20910729-2.07%
Illuvium
$39.99+0.52%
Holo
$0.00125204+0.44%
Decred
$14.41-3.18%
Fetch.ai
$0.21161242+0.08%
FLOKI
$0.00002214-0.17%
Helium
$1.53+4.42%
Yearn Finance
$6,662.43+2.20%
Astar
$0.04749648+4.31%
Ravencoin
$0.01783195-2.61%
ICON
$0.21632798-0.66%
Ankr
$0.02507965+1.06%
Kusama
$22.35-1.56%
Wemix
$0.64188721-0.90%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60289812-1.92%
Golem
$0.19546967-1.17%
SXP
$0.33633994-0.88%
Balancer
$4.49-0.88%
Waves
$1.89-2.00%
Audius
$0.17729026-1.59%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.25%
JasmyCoin
$0.00381934+1.18%
EthereumPoW
$1.71-0.98%
IoTeX
$0.01876913-1.11%
Wax
$0.05189817-4.60%
Siacoin
$0.00333959-0.67%
Aragon
$4.03-5.99%
TerraUSD
$0.01639965+2.05%
Moonbeam
$0.22910974-1.50%
SafePal
$0.41838812+0.19%
Band Protocol
$1.19+0.41%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34862089-1.25%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19926220+1.25%
Harmony
$0.01172109-0.40%
Amp
$0.00246222-9.03%
Axelar
$0.39776085-3.22%
Gains Network
$4.38+2.11%
Biconomy
$0.21967793-2.05%
DigiByte
$0.00786929+1.84%
Kyber Network
$0.70089591+1.19%
Sushiswap
$0.65372871-1.49%
Core
$0.84053977+2.11%
Horizen
$8.88+1.84%
Synapse
$0.64318887-3.07%
Lisk
$0.83740853-2.91%
Skale
$0.02570302-1.90%
Stargate Finance
$0.58097747-1.83%
Polymath Network
$0.13130000-2.16%
Livepeer
$4.07+1.53%
Joe
$0.33144059-0.92%
UMA Protocol
$1.54-2.19%
Cartesi
$0.14340626-0.27%
Liquity
$1.05-0.23%
OriginTrail
$0.25316797-7.23%
PlayDapp
$0.16972585-3.08%
Nano
$0.69396377-0.60%
Merit Circle
$0.20646408-0.38%
Nervos Network
$0.00272713-1.26%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01785072+1.77%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-1.75%
Numeraire
$13.61+3.00%
API3
$0.95865282-2.74%
iExec RLC
$1.14-1.95%
OMG Network
$0.58852279-0.74%
Celer Network
$0.01432244-0.82%
Syscoin
$0.11198219-0.58%
Steem
$0.18185164-0.57%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Radicle
$1.55-0.42%
Verge
$0.00460480-9.59%
Braintrust
$0.30517229-4.46%
Coin98
$0.13370621-1.35%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.06-1.42%
Secret
$0.34605077-1.32%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94605653-0.53%
SPACE ID
$0.24415696-0.68%
Celsius
$0.16360100+0.30%
MetisDAO
$15.90+0.91%
Civic
$0.08592145-1.38%
Dent
$0.00071180-1.24%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00161842+0.92%
Marlin
$0.00828922-2.83%
WINkLink
$0.00006779-1.26%
Powerledger
$0.15016298-1.72%
Keep Network
$0.11696017+4.23%
Stormx
$0.00575411-3.43%
Chromia
$0.10769415-0.11%
NKN
$0.09439810-0.22%
Ren
$0.05960848+0.54%
Request
$0.07668576-3.22%
Bifrost
$0.04230672-0.27%
Galxe
$1.25+0.16%
COTI
$0.04782786-0.97%
Hashflow
$0.33157761-1.88%
WazirX
$0.12631336-3.72%
Gitcoin
$0.94208849-3.03%
Bancor
$0.37489478-2.47%
MOBOX
$0.27036846-1.73%
Spell Token
$0.00047130+1.88%
Sun Token
$0.00583216-1.88%
Origin Protocol
$0.10689909+16.77%
Aavegotchi
$0.97837627-0.43%
ARPA
$0.04852762-2.81%
Boba Network
$0.13751528+0.74%
XYO Network
$0.00337126-3.01%
Raydium
$0.21182800-0.56%
SuperRare
$0.07439202-2.13%
Maple
$5.77-0.87%
Adventure Gold
$0.57218939-5.11%
LCX
$0.05481857+1.86%
Storj
$0.28814906-0.04%
CEEK VR
$0.04983730-1.04%
Badger DAO
$2.09-1.79%
Voyager Token
$0.13984088-0.44%
Alien Worlds
$0.01075177+0.70%
Index Chain
$0.04932752+0.95%
GAS
$2.65-1.76%
RACA
$0.00010993-0.50%
TrueFi
$0.03460763-0.21%
Reef
$0.00158698-0.48%
Sweat Economy
$0.00543586+2.18%
Moonriver
$4.88-1.70%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.46774615-2.03%
Serum
$0.09107159-2.24%
Saitama
$0.00074318+1.60%
Rally
$0.00617655-3.43%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16633552+6.64%
Polkastarter
$0.30967659-2.93%
Velas
$0.01223294-1.12%
Orchid
$0.05087141+0.68%
LooksRare
$0.05426044+1.17%
Travala.com
$0.53889558-1.84%
Ethernity
$1.54-0.89%
DIA
$0.25206579-2.48%
Virtua
$0.02499749+0.17%
Keep3rV1
$54.18-1.00%
Alchemix
$13.81-1.96%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22979468-4.45%
BarnBridge
$2.79-0.91%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.70-3.20%
Onyxcoin
$0.00105407-2.95%
Enzyme
$16.73-3.94%
Decentral Games
$0.03247378+1.69%
CLV
$0.03723305+0.39%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14330196-2.22%
Bluzelle
$0.05318467-1.12%
district0x
$0.02790000+1.09%
MXC
$0.00857310-4.25%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.06-1.00%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-7.70%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.09346499-3.85%
0x
$0.20688510-0.64%
Star Atlas
$0.00144618-2.02%
Harvest Finance
$24.43+0.16%
Augur
$2.00-1.18%
StaFi
$0.27529404-1.90%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.02-0.75%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00376748+1.37%
Bonk
$0.00000035+2.48%
Rarible
$1.09+0.40%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01295983-3.51%
Tokemak
$0.58867254-1.76%
Quantstamp
$0.01192544-0.95%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03103357+0.45%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.05000866+0.63%
FTX Token
$1.34-2.38%
Pepe
$0.00000127-5.62%
Threshold
$0.02436417+4.37%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09787124-0.33%
Human
$0.04206349+0.92%
Pitbull
$0.0000000015.21%
Tether
$1.00-0.09%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.43%
Dai
$0.99987614-0.27%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Italy’s Central Bank Taps Polygon, Fireblocks DeFi Project to Help Institutions Dabble With Tokenized Assets

The initiative aims to help Italian banks, asset managers and financial institutions, including the $1 trillion banking group Intesa Sanpaolo, experiment with decentralized finance and security tokens.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJul 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. UTC
(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

The Bank of Italy’s innovation hub picked a decentralized finance (DeFi) project involving Ethereum scaling network developer Polygon Labs and crypto custodian Fireblocks to help financial institutions dabble with DeFi and tokenized assets.

The Milano Hub, the Italian central bank’s center for developing innovative ideas in finance, will support the development of the so-called Institutional DeFi for Security Token ecosystem for six months, the press release said. The platform aims to help traditional financial institutions to experiment with security tokens and execute transactions using DeFi rails in a safe, regulated manner.

The initiative comes as central banks globally work on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and explore ways to incorporate blockchain technology into the existing payment system. Meanwhile, tokenization has become one of the hottest trends in crypto as TradFi institutions and digital asset firms are placing old-school instruments, including bonds and equities, onto the blockchain.

A Bank of America report said that tokenization “may reshape how value is transferred, settled and stored across every industry,” making transactions faster, lowering costs and creating a more efficient financial infrastructure.

Read more: Tokenize Everything: Institutions Bet That Crypto’s Future Lies in the Real World

Cetif Advisory, a consultancy spinoff of the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore of Milan’s Cetif Research Centre, will lead the platform’s development, coordinating the efforts of Polygon Labs, Fireblocks, tech developer Reply, legal and tax consultant Linklaters and web3 studio DVRS.

The project will involve Italian banks, asset managers and financial institutions, according to the press release, including the country’s largest banking group Intesa Sanpaolo, with more than $1 trillion (975 million EUR) in total assets under management.

“We believe it is vitally important to create the conditions for DeFi to become a safe and open operating environment for supervised entities as well,” Imanuel Baharier, general manager of Cetif Advisory, said in a statement.

The initiative does not have plans for commercial use, per the press release.

Edited by James Rubin.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.