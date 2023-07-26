Binance to Reenter Japan in August 2 Years After Regulator's Warning

"It's fantastic to see Japan being a leader in the Web3 regulatory environment ... and I think it's an example for the rest of the world to follow," Zhao said. "And to that end, Binance is extremely happy to be able to participate in the Japanese market again, from the acquisition of the SEBC platform last November, and we were going to launch the full service in August." He was speaking at the Web3 conference “WebX” held at the Tokyo International Forum through a video message, later tweeted by Binance.