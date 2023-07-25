Optimism Tokens Worth $36M to Be Unlocked on Sunday; OP Slides 3.5%

Bitcoin
$29,208.70+0.49%
Ethereum
$1,858.23+0.96%
Binance Coin
$237.23-0.00%
XRP
$0.70195664+1.20%
Dogecoin
$0.07729898+2.81%
Cardano
$0.30460200+0.62%
Solana
$23.30+0.34%
Tron
$0.08169511+1.04%
Polygon
$0.71820508-0.55%
Litecoin
$89.08+0.51%
Polkadot
$5.16-0.57%
Toncoin
$1.43+4.01%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,196.38+0.35%
Avalanche
$13.34+2.85%
Bitcoin Cash
$236.83-1.45%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000773+0.81%
Uniswap
$5.77+0.03%
Stellar
$0.14814600+1.29%
Chainlink
$7.44-2.00%
Binance USD
$0.99980764-0.42%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.96-0.98%
Monero
$162.33+0.48%
TrueUSD
$0.99930126+0.08%
Cosmos
$9.01+0.14%
Ethereum Classic
$18.01+0.24%
OKB
$42.55+0.78%
Filecoin
$4.44+0.13%
Lido DAO
$2.05+6.65%
Internet Computer
$4.03-0.19%
Hedera
$0.05220766+0.34%
Cronos
$0.05848019-1.06%
Aptos
$6.97-2.44%
Quant
$103.46+0.69%
Arbitrum
$1.17-1.21%
VeChain
$0.01850902-0.94%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35-2.74%
Maker
$1,141.57+8.26%
Aave
$70.78+1.66%
Optimism
$1.49-3.32%
The Graph
$0.11068825-2.39%
Synthetix
$2.78-1.85%
Algorand
$0.10926594-0.11%
Elrond
$32.29-0.78%
The Sandbox
$0.42766082-0.23%
Stacks
$0.59208491+0.27%
EOS
$0.73970000-0.73%
Theta
$0.82166364+4.15%
BitDAO
$0.54915351-1.15%
XDC Network
$0.05616316+7.63%
Immutable X
$0.70838070-0.45%
Tezos
$0.80858300-0.67%
ApeCoin
$2.01-5.62%
USDD
$0.99923517+0.44%
Decentraland
$0.38443935-0.94%
Axie Infinity
$5.98-2.84%
Bitcoin SV
$35.08-1.08%
Fantom
$0.23829301-1.90%
Render Token
$1.79+2.82%
Injective Protocol
$8.14+0.01%
Curve DAO Token
$0.72812680-0.26%
NEO
$8.61-1.09%
Gala
$0.02435739-1.09%
Flow
$0.57796852-1.05%
GateToken
$4.23+1.84%
Rocket Pool
$29.77-1.64%
Radix
$0.05628024+0.14%
eCash
$0.00002956-0.40%
KuCoin Token
$5.76+0.28%
Kava.io
$0.84777440-2.32%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99932571-0.11%
Chiliz
$0.07695602-0.43%
Klaytn
$0.16278088+0.28%
PAX Gold
$1,943.95+0.11%
IOTA
$0.17416365-2.97%
Luna Classic
$0.00008279+1.13%
GMX
$53.57+4.42%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+0.05%
Frax Share
$5.89-0.68%
Casper
$0.03814718-4.19%
Huobi Token
$2.66+0.32%
Compound
$61.77-5.25%
Sui
$0.63379072-0.55%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.09%
Mina
$0.43574698-1.54%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93487382+2.09%
Arweave
$5.60-2.54%
Dash
$31.43-2.17%
Nexo
$0.63710000+1.65%
dYdX
$2.03-2.56%
Zilliqa
$0.02060491-1.42%
Woo Network
$0.19869554-0.95%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-0.52%
1inch Network
$0.30373250+0.54%
Enjin
$0.30709399+1.53%
Gnosis
$116.33+2.75%
Osmosis
$0.49506585-0.06%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19734600-0.08%
Mask Network
$3.57-1.53%
Flare
$0.01396678+0.79%
THORChain
$0.95614650-0.57%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.25-0.68%
Loopring
$0.21800184-0.72%
Convex Finance
$3.43+0.16%
Qtum
$2.59-0.75%
NEM
$0.02869580-0.03%
Oasis Network
$0.05060507+0.41%
Zcash
$29.71-2.90%
BLUR
$0.30380466-0.78%
Celo
$0.47418085+1.34%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.18-0.88%
Stepn
$0.21255064+0.43%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.42-2.78%
Decred
$14.57+2.57%
Illuvium
$39.32-1.45%
Holo
$0.00124081-0.74%
Fetch.ai
$0.21020866-0.39%
FLOKI
$0.00002201-0.43%
Ravencoin
$0.01818529-2.00%
Yearn Finance
$6,510.23-0.13%
Helium
$1.47+0.41%
ICON
$0.21588976-1.61%
Astar
$0.04598248+6.35%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61381590-0.64%
Kusama
$22.52-0.72%
Ankr
$0.02462533-0.73%
Wemix
$0.64391625+1.13%
Golem
$0.19617641-0.43%
SXP
$0.33680373-2.67%
Waves
$1.91+0.10%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.69%
Balancer
$4.49-1.79%
Audius
$0.17903471-0.86%
EthereumPoW
$1.73+1.38%
JasmyCoin
$0.00376853+1.17%
Wax
$0.05437509-6.31%
IoTeX
$0.01888026-1.64%
Siacoin
$0.00334074+2.48%
Aragon
$4.20+5.01%
TerraUSD
$0.01657874+4.17%
Moonbeam
$0.22978853-1.20%
SafePal
$0.41637256-0.87%
Amp
$0.00270367+29.58%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34936419-0.63%
Band Protocol
$1.18-2.34%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19777266-1.47%
Harmony
$0.01167857+0.13%
Axelar
$0.40486554+1.16%
Biconomy
$0.22080734+0.52%
Gains Network
$4.28+0.29%
Sushiswap
$0.65874311-0.73%
Kyber Network
$0.69287939+9.43%
DigiByte
$0.00765788-0.31%
Synapse
$0.65679369+1.36%
Lisk
$0.86053498+3.01%
Core
$0.81219981+0.26%
Horizen
$8.68-2.31%
Stargate Finance
$0.59084266+0.03%
Skale
$0.02590536-3.94%
Polymath Network
$0.13280000+0.76%
Livepeer
$3.98-2.32%
UMA Protocol
$1.56-0.61%
Joe
$0.32980557+2.12%
Cartesi
$0.14244507-1.90%
OriginTrail
$0.27177568-43.42%
PlayDapp
$0.17451609-0.13%
Liquity
$1.03-1.95%
Nano
$0.68984212+2.10%
Merit Circle
$0.20550181+10.14%
Nervos Network
$0.00273033-0.08%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01742810-0.37%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+3.10%
API3
$0.97321130-2.02%
iExec RLC
$1.15+0.13%
Numeraire
$13.22+4.43%
OMG Network
$0.58869497-0.12%
Celer Network
$0.01431659-1.45%
Syscoin
$0.11144482+2.00%
Steem
$0.18142600+0.19%
Braintrust
$0.31525737+2.00%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Radicle
$1.56+1.55%
Coin98
$0.13506060-0.48%
Verge
$0.00456854-7.37%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.06+0.70%
Secret
$0.34162606-0.72%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94273039-1.37%
SPACE ID
$0.24601174-0.76%
Civic
$0.08661427+2.00%
Celsius
$0.16277350-1.24%
Marlin
$0.00850035+5.16%
MetisDAO
$15.78+0.25%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00164156+4.98%
Dent
$0.00070708-0.26%
Stormx
$0.00599075-5.28%
WINkLink
$0.00006830+1.51%
Powerledger
$0.15083240-0.67%
NKN
$0.09381539+0.69%
Chromia
$0.10636025-4.45%
Keep Network
$0.11059225-0.35%
Request
$0.07810419+4.55%
WazirX
$0.12999694+4.25%
Ren
$0.05885259-4.50%
Bifrost
$0.04226519+4.24%
Hashflow
$0.33304462-0.07%
COTI
$0.04786246-1.31%
Gitcoin
$0.95410569-8.62%
Galxe
$1.25-0.41%
Bancor
$0.38318195+2.15%
MOBOX
$0.27124317-0.02%
Sun Token
$0.00584786+1.19%
Spell Token
$0.00046005-0.41%
Aavegotchi
$0.96528679+2.53%
ARPA
$0.04862077+2.41%
Maple
$5.89+6.61%
SuperRare
$0.07522289-2.08%
Boba Network
$0.13645139+0.40%
Raydium
$0.21041528+0.57%
Adventure Gold
$0.59689121+4.11%
Origin Protocol
$0.09012007-5.89%
XYO Network
$0.00346111+1.13%
LCX
$0.05399971-1.06%
CEEK VR
$0.05015015+0.35%
Storj
$0.28671089-0.32%
Badger DAO
$2.09+1.16%
Voyager Token
$0.13841695+1.61%
Alien Worlds
$0.01060344-0.87%
RACA
$0.00011120+1.08%
GAS
$2.65+1.65%
TrueFi
$0.03448863+0.12%
Index Chain
$0.04896132-0.14%
Reef
$0.00157765+1.57%
Moonriver
$4.89+2.69%
Sweat Economy
$0.00527361-5.61%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47372834-1.27%
Serum
$0.09109573-1.12%
Saitama
$0.00073180-0.70%
Polkastarter
$0.31616915+0.19%
Rally
$0.00626943-3.20%
Velas
$0.01230102-1.73%
Orchid
$0.05002168-2.06%
LooksRare
$0.05342558-0.04%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15463904-2.84%
Travala.com
$0.54185711+3.03%
Ethernity
$1.54+0.36%
DIA
$0.25186029+1.03%
Virtua
$0.02514512+2.65%
Alchemix
$13.98+0.25%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23574002+2.42%
Keep3rV1
$53.81+0.98%
Onyxcoin
$0.00107523+1.94%
BarnBridge
$2.80+2.71%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.72-3.44%
Enzyme
$17.13+1.04%
Decentral Games
$0.03168929-1.09%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14632595+4.41%
MXC
$0.00891496-3.60%
Bluzelle
$0.05320741-3.30%
CLV
$0.03656606-4.31%
district0x
$0.02830000-10.16%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-5.65%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.06-2.32%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.09733352-6.76%
0x
$0.20598368-0.09%
Star Atlas
$0.00145366-0.57%
Harvest Finance
$24.26+1.75%
StaFi
$0.27694116+1.76%
Augur
$1.95+4.76%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.03+0.31%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00371567-2.37%
Bonk
$0.00000033+3.58%
Rarible
$1.08+1.03%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01339102-0.42%
Tokemak
$0.60168734-3.09%
Quantstamp
$0.01200751+0.66%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03081002-1.79%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04589636-0.65%
FTX Token
$1.36+0.05%
Pepe
$0.00000133-1.35%
Threshold
$0.02322242-0.18%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09765453-1.00%
Human
$0.04295066-1.14%
Pitbull
$0.0000000015.03%
Tether
$0.99980932-0.06%
USD Coin
$0.99989888-0.36%
Dai
$0.99961219-0.25%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Optimism Tokens Worth $36M to Be Unlocked on Sunday; OP Slides 3.5%

Before the previous unlock, the token plunged more than 10% before recovering on the day.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconJul 25, 2023 at 2:28 p.m. UTC
Optimism token unlock schedule (token.unlocks.app)

Optimism token unlock schedule (token.unlocks.app)

Layer-2 blockchain Optimism is set to unlock $36 million worth of tokens on Sunday, with the anticipated increase in supply spurring a 3.5% slump in the price of the blockchain's native OP token on Tuesday.

The previous token unlock on June 30 resulted in a 10.7% sell-off across all OP trading pairs, although the token rebounded by more than 15% over the following 24 hours.

This time, the unlock equates to 3.56% of optimism's circulating supply, with $19 million being allocated to core contributors and $17 million to investors, according to token.unlocks.

On optimism's most liquid market, Binance, 2% market depth is currently hovering at around $600,000 on both buy and sell sides, meaning that a market order of that magnitude would move the price by 2% on the exchange.

In spite of short-term volatility, the optimism token has marked a 67% gain since the turn of the year following a series of integrations with the likes of Worldcoin and Coinbase's Base protocol, with both companies using Optimism's OP stack for development purposes.

Optimism is currently trading at $1.50 with a market cap of over $1 billion. Circulating supply remains at just 16% as token unlocks are scheduled incrementally until August, 2027.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.