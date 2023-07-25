Crypto Firm Flashbots Raises $60M in Paradigm-Led Round
The new capital will help develop the SUAVE decentralized platform for maximal extractable value (MEV).
Flashbots has raised $60 million in a Series B round led by crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm, a company spokesperson confirmed to CoinDesk in an email on Tuesday. The raise will fuel the continued development of its maximum extractable value (MEV) network, SUAVE.
Investors in the round were “selected based on their reverse pitches in a beauty contest for decentralization,” according to the spokesperson. No other backers beyond Paradigm were named.
Flashbots is an Ethereum-centric research and development startup that aims to remove the negative impacts of maximal extractable value (MEV), the potential profit that network operators can extract by previewing or re-ordering upcoming blockchain transactions.
The SUAVE (Single Unifying Auction for Value Expression) platform is an independent network that can act as a mempool (essentially a transaction waiting room) and decentralized block builder. Developers can use SUAVE to launch intra-block applications such as block builders or orderflow auctions. Those applications can compete to execute user preferences, creating cheaper and more private transactions than those traditionally found on chains like Ethereum.
Flashbots also builds MEV-boost, a piece of MEV-optimizing middleware used by most of the validators that operate Ethereum.
The Block first reported on the funding round, citing a July 21 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that showed Flashbots had raised $30,353,089 of a $59,999,919 target. A source told The Block that two more filings would become public in the coming days that would complete the round. The publication said the round carried a $1 billion valuation. A Flashbots spokesperson declined to confirm that figure to CoinDesk.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.