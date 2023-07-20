Crypto Exchange Bitget Opens Dubai Office, Plans Middle East Expansion
The crypto trading platform plans to hire up to 60 new members of staff in the region.
Crypto trading platform Bitget plans to expand into the Middle East and hire up to 60 new members of staff, the company said on Thursday.
The company said it has already opened an office in downtown Dubai to support the expansion, and will explore opportunities in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It also foresees setting up a regional headquarters.
Bitget said it has started recruiting for the new roles, with several members of staff already hired for middle- and back-office positions.
“We hope to scale our Middle Eastern team rapidly to support business growth, with between 30 to 60 hires over the next two years,” Gracy Chen, managing director, said in a statement.
The company has already started exploring license applications in order to operate in Middle Eastern markets. The expansion follows Biget’s launch in Turkey earlier this year.
In May, the crypto exchange said it was joining crypto custody firm Copper’s ClearLoop network, allowing clients of both companies to hold digital assets within Copper’s infrastructure while at the same time delegating those assets to trade on the exchange.
