Ripple’s XRP Summary Judgment Positive for Coinbase, Price Target Raised to $120: Needham

Bitcoin
$31,267.39+1.92%
Ethereum
$2,001.14+6.05%
XRP
$0.77633713+63.94%
Binance Coin
$254.74+3.35%
Cardano
$0.35089000+21.07%
Solana
$27.90+24.55%
Dogecoin
$0.07063426+7.85%
Polygon
$0.84479265+10.61%
Litecoin
$101.19+1.08%
Tron
$0.08209399+4.92%
Polkadot
$5.64+7.43%
Bitcoin Cash
$273.28-4.24%
Avalanche
$15.31+15.75%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,205.85+1.93%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000802+6.44%
Uniswap
$5.92+10.25%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.06%
Stellar
$0.14442200+48.07%
Chainlink
$7.12+10.64%
Monero
$165.97+1.43%
Cosmos
$9.99+8.77%
Ethereum Classic
$19.99+4.77%
Lido DAO
$2.41+25.95%
Filecoin
$4.61+8.19%
Internet Computer
$4.44+5.81%
Hedera
$0.05266876+8.37%
Aptos
$7.71+9.43%
Crypto.com
$0.05994890+3.22%
Arbitrum
$1.23+8.30%
Quant
$104.99+3.43%
NEAR Protocol
$1.57+16.45%
VeChain
$0.02005061+4.98%
Aave
$82.07+8.58%
The Graph
$0.12331385+4.94%
Elrond
$37.25+5.41%
Stacks
$0.67941089+0.04%
Optimism
$1.44+13.08%
Algorand
$0.11817307+11.82%
The Sandbox
$0.46854321+10.01%
EOS
$0.80290500+9.70%
Immutable X
$0.78909589+12.57%
Synthetix
$2.66+28.73%
Tezos
$0.90020000+5.41%
Fantom
$0.30072594+4.25%
Maker
$912.66+3.38%
Theta
$0.82177584+4.98%
ApeCoin
$2.18+15.84%
Decentraland
$0.43323679+9.21%
Render Token
$2.12+7.12%
Injective Protocol
$9.57+18.69%
Axie Infinity
$6.60+7.42%
BitDAO
$0.52408393+8.36%
Bitcoin SV
$39.45-1.03%
Curve DAO Token
$0.86494539+8.81%
Rocket Pool
$37.85+5.37%
NEO
$9.58+4.72%
Flow
$0.64560788+10.76%
Gala
$0.02629070+7.65%
Kava.io
$0.96621154+2.81%
eCash
$0.00003106-5.67%
Chiliz
$0.08345717+7.87%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.31%
IOTA
$0.19207781+5.16%
Luna Classic
$0.00008771+3.91%
PAX Gold
$1,939.35-0.36%
Compound
$68.92-2.01%
Mina
$0.50419513+10.58%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+3.17%
Woo Network
$0.24613595+10.52%
Dash
$35.82+6.92%
Zilliqa
$0.02269434+8.44%
Nexo
$0.66997973+5.70%
dYdX
$2.11+12.06%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85713530+2.11%
PancakeSwap
$1.60+6.36%
Convex Finance
$4.22+5.01%
1inch Network
$0.34424966+7.67%
THORChain
$1.07+7.15%
Enjin
$0.31977314+5.87%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21341300+8.71%
Gnosis
$121.50+4.46%
Mask Network
$3.75+6.89%
Qtum
$2.92+5.78%
Loopring
$0.24359001+5.26%
NEM
$0.03041008+3.62%
Zcash
$32.49+7.22%
Flare
$0.01426785+8.97%
Stepn
$0.24157094+6.37%
Oasis Network
$0.05264829+6.17%
BLUR
$0.34629015+6.55%
FLOKI
$0.00002649+6.50%
Celo
$0.51827593+7.14%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.03+0.52%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.29-1.30%
Holo
$0.00140270+7.27%
Fetch.ai
$0.23590419+2.58%
Illuvium
$43.75+4.79%
Decred
$15.84+0.59%
Ravencoin
$0.02036518+4.54%
Yearn Finance
$7,336.11+3.84%
Kusama
$25.65+6.11%
ICON
$0.23952010+4.87%
Helium
$1.58-5.35%
EthereumPoW
$2.03+5.96%
SXP
$0.38421135+4.60%
Audius
$0.20351840+11.60%
Golem
$0.21496373+5.24%
Ankr
$0.02612759+5.89%
Balancer
$4.98+5.49%
JasmyCoin
$0.00430282+5.66%
Waves
$2.08+4.06%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.12%
Astar
$0.04580481+7.56%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.62740005+6.60%
IoTeX
$0.02123549+10.31%
0x
$0.22367448+5.62%
Moonbeam
$0.25889370+6.97%
Siacoin
$0.00342468+2.32%
SafePal
$0.47473208+4.04%
Aragon
$4.34+4.51%
Wax
$0.05171852+3.01%
Harmony
$0.01388520+14.97%
Ocean Protocol
$0.38085133+3.49%
Band Protocol
$1.29+7.39%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20665572+4.66%
Gains Network
$4.90+1.08%
Biconomy
$0.24514320+3.45%
Synapse
$0.74115019+15.17%
DigiByte
$0.00859194+5.94%
Stargate Finance
$0.68110977+2.24%
Skale
$0.02974693+6.46%
Sushiswap
$0.71438383+10.01%
Livepeer
$4.76+8.14%
Joe
$0.38890282+10.76%
Polymath Network
$0.14599638-1.67%
Lisk
$0.89281393+3.10%
TerraUSD
$0.01308314+7.58%
UMA Protocol
$1.72+6.40%
Cartesi
$0.16820464+4.09%
Amp
$0.00218463+7.67%
Horizen
$8.77+5.38%
Kyber Network
$0.65811391+4.34%
Axelar
$0.36694396-3.97%
Liquity
$1.29+13.47%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02120328+8.33%
Verge
$0.00629468-1.27%
OriginTrail
$0.27114022+0.97%
Nano
$0.75230302+3.10%
PlayDapp
$0.17827296-0.77%
API3
$1.15+13.65%
Nervos Network
$0.00296075+7.64%
OMG Network
$0.68361054+9.14%
iExec RLC
$1.30+4.88%
Celer Network
$0.01657827+7.27%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+3.60%
Steem
$0.19967730-4.79%
Syscoin
$0.12199789+3.75%
Secret
$0.41206857+1.68%
Numeraire
$13.80+3.79%
MetisDAO
$19.65+6.53%
Coin98
$0.16082960+8.55%
Radicle
$1.68+3.52%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.11+7.19%
SPACE ID
$0.28079277+7.15%
Braintrust
$0.32203672+1.34%
Dent
$0.00083642+8.38%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.29+4.48%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Powerledger
$0.18131140-13.32%
Celsius
$0.18332507+18.61%
Civic
$0.09155360+5.37%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00171888+5.37%
Chromia
$0.12410877+9.08%
Marlin
$0.00876108+3.59%
Merit Circle
$0.17400000-6.19%
WINkLink
$0.00007242+3.87%
COTI
$0.05675855+11.66%
NKN
$0.10551573+4.81%
Ren
$0.06617382+8.27%
Gitcoin
$1.08+11.62%
Request
$0.08487943+0.58%
Hashflow
$0.37236370+7.33%
Keep Network
$0.11758714+8.03%
Bifrost
$0.04634183-0.11%
MOBOX
$0.30431014+3.92%
Bancor
$0.41516102+5.23%
Spell Token
$0.00051713+7.05%
Galxe
$1.29+6.97%
Sun Token
$0.00582973+5.58%
Adventure Gold
$0.70143235+3.13%
ARPA
$0.05284196+3.28%
WazirX
$0.11276591-0.71%
Aavegotchi
$0.96728700+0.81%
SuperRare
$0.07958470+6.28%
LCX
$0.06215510-3.03%
Boba Network
$0.14128956+4.55%
XYO Network
$0.00378866+3.83%
Stormx
$0.00431254+4.77%
CEEK VR
$0.05573243+3.48%
Raydium
$0.21259398+9.00%
Storj
$0.32024192+2.46%
Badger DAO
$2.27+4.59%
Alien Worlds
$0.01230197+6.25%
Origin Protocol
$0.08744421+7.98%
Index Chain
$0.05865163+7.09%
TrueFi
$0.04090870+6.03%
Reef
$0.00182104+9.59%
Voyager Token
$0.13917388+8.28%
Serum
$0.10829659+3.43%
Moonriver
$5.47+4.10%
RACA
$0.00011841+4.30%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.54513908+8.81%
Saitama
$0.00085554+3.61%
GAS
$2.73+1.58%
Quickswap
$77.37+6.64%
LooksRare
$0.06481231+6.36%
Polkastarter
$0.33777103+3.86%
Orchid
$0.05460886+4.93%
DIA
$0.27898713-9.19%
Keep3rV1
$59.67+3.60%
Onyxcoin
$0.00119712+3.79%
MXC
$0.01167444+2.53%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15366657+8.07%
BarnBridge
$3.04+0.68%
Alchemix
$15.07+3.94%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.26287809+5.20%
Enzyme
$18.83+3.36%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13393316+9.62%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.66+1.86%
Bluzelle
$0.06132501+9.07%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15848013+3.64%
CLV
$0.03871035+3.73%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.02%
Star Atlas
$0.00158455+14.43%
district0x
$0.02665647+3.72%
StaFi
$0.32999276+0.89%
Harvest Finance
$27.18+2.07%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00390130+5.65%
Rarible
$1.19+0.95%
Tokemak
$0.71124182+6.58%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01470850-1.28%
Augur
$1.23-2.85%
Quantstamp
$0.01208626-1.14%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03371973+0.51%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.64+2.33%
Pepe
$0.00000175+16.35%
Threshold
$0.02445471+5.00%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.11081106+10.21%
Tether
$1.00+0.07%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.05%
Dai
$0.99995642+0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Ripple’s XRP Summary Judgment Positive for Coinbase, Price Target Raised to $120: Needham

The court’s decision should moderately de-risk the regulatory pressure on the crypto exchange’s stock, which is a significant overhang on the share price, the broker’s report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconJul 14, 2023 at 1:34 p.m. UTC

The U.S. district court ruling that Ripple’s XRP token should not be considered a security if sold via an exchange or through programmatic sales is positive for Coinbase (COIN) shares since it sets a precedent that token sales through exchanges, at least in the case of XRP, did not violate securities laws, broker Needham said in a research report Friday.

"This outcome should moderately de-risk the regulatory pressure on the stock,” analysts John Todaro and Daniel Lehmann wrote, which is a significant overhang on the share price.

The broker maintained its buy rating on Coinbase shares and raised its price target to $120 from $70. Coinbase shares were trading 1% lower at $105.96 in premarket trading Friday. The stock closed 25% higher on Thursday following the Ripple court ruling.

Recent bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded-fund (ETF) applications from major traditional finance institutions that are using Coinbase for various services “gives us further comfort regarding broad support for the ecosystem and Coinbase,” the report said.

Needham said it had modestly raised its second-quarter 2023 earnings estimates for the crypto exchange, but cautioned that a further decline in retail trading would result in poor volumes for the quarter.

Needham’s bullish comments were in stark contrast to those of German investment bank Berenberg, which wrote Thursday that the rally in Coinbase shares following news of the court’s decision was unwarranted.

Read more: XRP Ruling a ‘Landmark’ Judgment, Weakens SEC’s Stance Against Crypto: Bernstein

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
CoinbaseXRPNeedham