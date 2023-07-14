Bitcoin
Crypto Bridging Protocol Multichain Ceases Operations

Multichain said it has been forced to take this action "due to lack of alternative sources of information and corresponding operational funds"

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJul 14, 2023 at 9:22 a.m. UTC
Closed store sign

(Shutterstock)

Multichain , one of the largest bridging protocols in the crypto world, said it is ceasing operations following the detention of CEO Zhaojun and his sister by Chinese police.

Multichain said it has been forced to take this action "due to lack of alternative sources of information and corresponding operational funds," in a thread on its Twitter page on Friday.

Zhaojun was "taken away" by Chinese police on May 21 with his computers, phones, hardware wallets and mnemonic phrases all confiscated, Multichain said. Since then, the team has had no contact with the boss and has maintained day-to-day operations relying on existing access to servers that had not been revoked and with intermediate assistance from Zhaojun's sister, who has now also been taken into custody.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

