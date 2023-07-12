U.S. CPI Falls to 3% in June, Core Rate Drops to 4.8%; Both Better Than Expected
Economists had forecast sizable year-over-year declines in both headline and core inflation for this report.
The U.S. inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slipped to 3.0% on a year-over-year basis in June from 4.0% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and versus expectations for a dip to 3.1%. On a monthly basis, the CPI was higher by 0.2% in June versus 0.1% in May and expectations for 0.3%.
The core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, fell to 4.8% from 5.3% previously and against forecasts for 5.0%; the monthly core CPI was 0.2% in June versus 0.4% in May and forecasts for 0.3%.
The price of bitcoin (BTC) – which has been in a holding pattern between $30,000 and $31,000 for much of the past few days – rose modestly to $30,900 in the immediate aftermath of the report, but subsequently gave back that gain, returning to just under $30,800.
Today's report shows headline inflation continuing to decline, with June's 3% down from a peak of 9.1% in 2022. Maybe more importantly to the policymakers at the Federal Reserve, the core rate of inflation finally began to budge – to 4.8% from 5.3% – after stubbornly remaining above 5% this year. That 4.8% year-over-year level was the slowest pace since October 2021.
Nevertheless, markets and the Fed (if recent speakers are to be believed) continue to anticipate another rate hike when the central bank's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets later this month. The CME's FedWatch tool shows a 91.1% chance of the FOMC boosting rates at its July 25-26 meeting.
Though bitcoin is barely budging on the good inflation news, traditional markets are on the move, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield down 6 basis points to 3.91% and the 2-year yield off 14 basis points to 4.73%. The dollar index has slipped 0.5% and stock index futures are pointing to a nearly 1% gain at the open.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.