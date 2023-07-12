DeepBook Brings Centralized-Style Orders for Decentralized Finance on Sui Network
The DeepBook central limit order book will allow traders to view order flow and market depth on Sui.
Layer-1 blockchain Sui announced the release of DeepBook, a decentralized central limit order book (CLOB) that supports applications built on the network and allows traders to set a specific price for an asset in the same way as on centralized exchanges.
The order book is designed to extend the liquidity of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols that feature automated market makers (AMMs), whilst enhancing trading functionality on Sui.
A central limit order book differs from the mechanism used by decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap and Sushiswap, which offer straight token swaps.
“DeepBook provides the essential financial foundation for every DeFi tool built on Sui," said Greg Siourounis, managing director of the Sui Foundation. "Combined with the scalability and composability built into the Sui Network, DeepBook offers developers the chance to build applications that are simply not possible on other networks.”
After its mainnet went live in May, Sui, which was founded by former employees of Meta Platforms (META), spiked to $36 million in total locked value (TVL) on the network. The amount has since slumped to $13 million, according to DefiLlama.
From a structural perspective, DeepBook contains a core matching engine and a smart order routing engine that acts in the same way as centralized exchanges. The order book will provide traders with a view of market depth and order flow.
Sui's native token is trading at around $0.67 at press-time, 50% lower than when it debuted in May, according to CoinMarketCap.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.