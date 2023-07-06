Tom Brady's NFT Startup Autograph Shifts Strategy Amid Struggles: NYT
Autograph is now shifting to a broader focus on helping celebs foster loyalty with their fans and has removed some crypto language from its marketing.
NFL legend Tom Brady's non-fungible token (NFT) startup venture is shifting its strategy following bear market-related struggles over the last year, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
The firm's revenue sank in 2022 amid the wider downturn in the digital asset market, according to the report, citing a person familiar with its finances. Autograph has laid off more than 50 employees, Insider reported in May and the Times confirmed in its report.
Brady co-founded Autograph in 2021 with the aim of helping celebrities sell NFTs to their fans. The firm raised $170 million in Series B funding at the start of last year. The company is now, however, shifting to a broader focus on helping celebs foster loyalty with their fans and has removed some crypto language from its marketing, according to the Times.
Tom Brady's crypto reputation has taken a hit from his endorsement of FTX, from whom he had accepted around $30 million worth of shares as part of his role as a brand ambassador for the now-bankrupt exchange. Brady and other celebrity endorsers of FTX such as his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and basketball star Stephen Curry are also now being sued by FTX investors for allegedly misleading them.
Autograph did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.