Taylor Swift Approved Sponsorship Deal With FTX, Despite Previous Reports: NYT

Bitcoin
$30,337.25-0.30%
Ethereum
$1,884.18-1.19%
Binance Coin
$238.06-0.31%
XRP
$0.46810653-1.05%
Cardano
$0.28213400-0.40%
Dogecoin
$0.06570008-1.31%
Solana
$19.75+5.67%
Litecoin
$98.23-1.85%
Tron
$0.07761348+0.57%
Polkadot
$5.14-1.09%
Polygon
$0.66665169-0.49%
Bitcoin Cash
$285.30+12.34%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,373.99-0.43%
Avalanche
$12.63+0.13%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000731-1.65%
Binance USD
$0.99994803-0.03%
Uniswap
$5.36-0.16%
Chainlink
$6.18-1.82%
Monero
$167.19-0.21%
Cosmos
$9.27-0.76%
Ethereum Classic
$19.06+0.88%
Stellar
$0.09839700-2.60%
Filecoin
$4.47-4.29%
Internet Computer
$4.18-1.89%
Lido DAO
$1.99-2.54%
Hedera
$0.04710598-0.06%
Aptos
$7.25-2.14%
Quant
$104.32-1.65%
Crypto.com
$0.05762844+1.03%
Arbitrum
$1.10-1.13%
VeChain
$0.01872379-2.32%
NEAR Protocol
$1.32-1.88%
The Graph
$0.11822047+0.58%
Aave
$72.61-0.27%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99995545+0.18%
Stacks
$0.66090975-2.19%
Maker
$996.01+0.03%
Algorand
$0.11640384-2.55%
Elrond
$34.11-1.20%
Bitcoin SV
$43.19+5.42%
Fantom
$0.29102645-3.01%
EOS
$0.72387900+1.04%
The Sandbox
$0.41975790-0.71%
Optimism
$1.21-0.97%
ApeCoin
$2.04-1.68%
Immutable X
$0.71085056-2.39%
Tezos
$0.79005800-1.44%
Rocket Pool
$37.78-1.54%
Theta
$0.73001942-0.60%
Render Token
$1.98+0.76%
Decentraland
$0.38211048-0.12%
eCash
$0.00003540+16.42%
Axie Infinity
$5.88-1.52%
Synthetix
$2.10-0.70%
BitDAO
$0.46036174+0.99%
Curve DAO Token
$0.75001278-3.42%
Flow
$0.62799785+2.54%
NEO
$9.19+2.17%
Injective Protocol
$8.07-2.06%
Gala
$0.02402749-0.49%
Kava.io
$0.94982182+1.79%
Chiliz
$0.07618086-0.83%
IOTA
$0.18145951-0.99%
Luna Classic
$0.00008253+0.08%
PAX Gold
$1,889.10-0.34%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-1.71%
Mina
$0.47473697-2.35%
Compound
$57.85-0.53%
Dash
$34.39-1.72%
Woo Network
$0.22433429-6.52%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.87677273+2.03%
Nexo
$0.63262316+0.55%
Zilliqa
$0.02094300-3.29%
Convex Finance
$4.09+0.09%
dYdX
$1.85-2.14%
PancakeSwap
$1.50-1.02%
THORChain
$1.02-1.13%
Enjin
$0.30154723-3.66%
Gnosis
$115.28+0.66%
Qtum
$2.82+6.16%
1inch Network
$0.31002737-1.05%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19506000-1.36%
Loopring
$0.23119472-0.65%
Mask Network
$3.35-0.85%
Zcash
$31.49-0.06%
Flare
$0.01391913-1.94%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.60+2.85%
NEM
$0.02819342-2.47%
Celo
$0.50195283-3.14%
Decred
$16.51+1.46%
FLOKI
$0.00002510-0.74%
Oasis Network
$0.04947939+0.54%
Holo
$0.00138477+0.84%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.37+6.69%
BLUR
$0.32308942-2.61%
Ravencoin
$0.01998422-0.43%
Illuvium
$42.51-4.35%
Fetch.ai
$0.22221375-1.57%
Yearn Finance
$7,005.75+1.86%
Kusama
$24.74+0.42%
Stepn
$0.21677152-1.96%
SXP
$0.38568594-3.18%
ICON
$0.21745941-1.58%
EthereumPoW
$1.93-1.40%
Waves
$2.07+11.61%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.13%
Balancer
$4.75+0.88%
Astar
$0.04370047-0.23%
JasmyCoin
$0.00400612-1.40%
Helium
$1.35+1.11%
Audius
$0.18301991-0.48%
Ankr
$0.02352861-3.49%
Golem
$0.18372234-1.46%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.59400347-2.42%
IoTeX
$0.01927429-3.91%
0x
$0.20958632-4.12%
Aragon
$4.28+1.85%
Siacoin
$0.00329768-6.05%
Moonbeam
$0.24986360-2.06%
SafePal
$0.43782604-4.10%
Wax
$0.04830315-2.06%
Band Protocol
$1.24-1.71%
Harmony
$0.01266272-1.34%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33020121+0.14%
Biconomy
$0.23859730-2.26%
Verge
$0.00840656+0.22%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18755869-1.17%
Joe
$0.38708869-0.03%
Skale
$0.02827180+1.11%
DigiByte
$0.00798704-1.91%
Livepeer
$4.55-0.72%
Sushiswap
$0.66706998-1.49%
Gains Network
$4.17+0.74%
Synapse
$0.64405808-2.83%
Stargate Finance
$0.59148911-2.66%
TerraUSD
$0.01209980+0.02%
Horizen
$8.48+1.86%
Axelar
$0.36935778-1.16%
Lisk
$0.79992834-1.35%
UMA Protocol
$1.59-1.04%
Amp
$0.00204950+0.68%
Polymath Network
$0.125900000.00%
Cartesi
$0.15179527-1.14%
Braintrust
$0.41460607-1.12%
Kyber Network
$0.55082680-1.30%
Nervos Network
$0.00293890-2.02%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01960731+1.13%
Nano
$0.72704311+3.12%
OriginTrail
$0.24978799-0.75%
Celer Network
$0.01632904-3.01%
iExec RLC
$1.27-2.21%
API3
$1.03-1.44%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+0.22%
OMG Network
$0.63392956-1.01%
Syscoin
$0.12061900+0.42%
PlayDapp
$0.15409138-1.64%
Liquity
$0.92425607-1.51%
Numeraire
$13.24-1.60%
Coin98
$0.15398951-2.33%
Radicle
$1.59-0.66%
Steem
$0.17977065-0.01%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
SPACE ID
$0.27058148-3.45%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.23+3.64%
Dent
$0.00080565+0.44%
Secret
$0.36435462+5.35%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.03-0.62%
Merit Circle
$0.18815821-2.51%
MetisDAO
$17.25-0.57%
Chromia
$0.13079201+1.67%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00167000-0.56%
WINkLink
$0.00007208-2.79%
Civic
$0.08289177-2.99%
Hashflow
$0.37185124-1.39%
Gitcoin
$1.07-3.51%
Celsius
$0.15148631-5.91%
Marlin
$0.00780494-1.75%
Powerledger
$0.14574138-0.54%
COTI
$0.05072547-1.01%
NKN
$0.09430023-11.23%
Keep Network
$0.11148702-0.86%
Ren
$0.06103247-2.11%
MOBOX
$0.29692487-2.01%
Bifrost
$0.04719205+0.53%
Request
$0.07752205+0.41%
Bancor
$0.39078939-0.25%
Spell Token
$0.00047957-2.21%
Galxe
$1.19-2.62%
Storj
$0.37479117-10.05%
Adventure Gold
$0.69155312-1.40%
Sun Token
$0.00553059-1.58%
LCX
$0.06527083+0.40%
Aavegotchi
$0.94858749-0.67%
ARPA
$0.04854223-5.09%
SuperRare
$0.07532518-1.69%
CEEK VR
$0.05508437+1.40%
XYO Network
$0.00361206-2.39%
Boba Network
$0.13340895-2.29%
Stormx
$0.00403163-2.79%
Voyager Token
$0.14718345-4.64%
Serum
$0.11509746-3.93%
Badger DAO
$2.18-0.35%
Raydium
$0.19775006-1.27%
TrueFi
$0.04020274-1.70%
Index Chain
$0.05706402-2.54%
Origin Protocol
$0.08462254+1.94%
WazirX
$0.09231670-0.86%
Alien Worlds
$0.01147048-2.20%
Moonriver
$5.79+2.73%
Reef
$0.00174693-2.33%
RACA
$0.00011889+0.58%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.51363348-2.69%
GAS
$2.58+0.27%
Saitama
$0.00079881-4.12%
Polkastarter
$0.34095225+5.73%
Orchid
$0.05339519-2.74%
LooksRare
$0.05666145-1.33%
BarnBridge
$3.24-2.09%
Onyxcoin
$0.00123863+9.37%
MXC
$0.01229956-1.44%
Alchemix
$15.28-3.30%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13791785+7.46%
Enzyme
$18.80-0.96%
Keep3rV1
$55.55-0.87%
Quickswap
$58.22-7.33%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14343967-3.99%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25399026-0.05%
DIA
$0.24682461-0.99%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.54+1.27%
Augur
$3.01-6.11%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-21.51%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15273153+0.22%
Blue Zelle
$0.05699173+1.93%
CLV
$0.03682228+0.70%
Star Atlas
$0.00156967+1.60%
district0x
$0.02610000+0.77%
Stafi
$0.32392284+5.63%
Harvest Finance
$25.70+1.12%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00378566-1.58%
Rarible
$1.16+0.16%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01459392+4.78%
Tokemak
$0.68431955+0.73%
Quantstamp
$0.01272899+3.82%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03115041-1.40%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.48-5.34%
Pepe
$0.00000162-1.20%
Threshold
$0.02325853-1.49%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10301325-4.13%
Tether
$0.99994937-0.04%
USD Coin
$0.99989785-0.04%
Dai
$0.99964592-0.06%
Finance

Taylor Swift Approved Sponsorship Deal With FTX, Despite Previous Reports: NYT

Swift signed the sponsorship agreement worth as much as $100 million following more than six months of discussions.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJul 6, 2023 at 3:43 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 6, 2023 at 4:24 p.m. UTC
Taylor Swift performs onstage during at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Getty Images)

Music megastar Taylor Swift approved a sponsorship deal with the now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX last year, despite previous reports that she had walked away after conducting her own due diligence on the firm, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

In the spring of 2022, the pop star discussed a deal with FTX worth as much as $100 million that potentially included sponsorship of a tour.

Swift signed the sponsorship agreement with FTX following more than six months of discussions but in the end, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pulled out of the deal, according to the New York Times, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. The decision left Swift's team frustrated and disappointed, according to two of the people.

A lawyer suing celebrities who had endorsed FTX had previously said on a podcast that Swift had done due diligence the crypto exchange, asking it to prove that its cryptocurrencies were not unregistered securities, which led her to reject the deal. This led to multiple stories praising Swift’s business intelligence.

Taylor Swift's management did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

News that FTX had pulled out of the deal was also reported by CNBC, quoting a source familiar with the matter.

Read More: The Second FTX Asset Recovery Report Is Packed With Bombshells

Edited by Nelson Wang.



The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

