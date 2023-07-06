CryptoQuant Parent Raises $6.5M Round Led by Atinum Investment
The latest round brings the company's total capital raise to $9 million.
Data analytics platform CryptoQuant announced that its parent company, Team Blackbird, has closed a $6.5 million Series A led by South Korea-based Atinum Investment.
"Digital assets are considered particularly risky speculative assets due to the difficulty in finding reliable information and engaging in speculative investments without data analysis," Joo Gi-Young, CEO of Team Blackbird, said in a press release. "CryptoQuant’s main value lies in proving that it is possible to redefine investment methodologies for digital assets and establish criteria for evaluating asset value based on accurate data."
The company said it plans to use the proceeds to recruit for both its South Korea and international operations.
The Series A brings the company’s total capital raise to $9 million, with previous investment from Galaxy Interactive and Mirae Asset Capital.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.