Celsius, Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky Broke CFTC Rules: Bloomberg

Bitcoin
$30,716.47-0.32%
Ethereum
$1,925.46-0.62%
Binance Coin
$241.49-0.68%
XRP
$0.47841694-1.92%
Cardano
$0.29015800-1.43%
Dogecoin
$0.06766317-1.69%
Solana
$19.69+1.99%
Litecoin
$104.57-0.07%
Tron
$0.07783264+0.19%
Polkadot
$5.27-1.32%
Polygon
$0.68082145-2.78%
Bitcoin Cash
$295.06+8.11%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,737.91-0.25%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000757-1.90%
Avalanche
$12.85-1.80%
Uniswap
$5.50-2.33%
Binance USD
$0.99911273-0.04%
Chainlink
$6.39-2.10%
Monero
$168.40+1.91%
Ethereum Classic
$19.85+1.07%
Cosmos
$9.50-3.26%
Stellar
$0.10058900-3.12%
Filecoin
$4.61-0.06%
Internet Computer
$4.32-1.53%
Lido DAO
$2.12-1.90%
Aptos
$7.51-3.73%
Quant
$106.50-1.46%
Hedera
$0.04783361-2.17%
Crypto.com
$0.05820963+0.81%
Arbitrum
$1.12-2.30%
VeChain
$0.01927161-4.16%
NEAR Protocol
$1.36-2.77%
Aave
$75.17-6.17%
The Graph
$0.11988197-4.56%
Stacks
$0.68424281-1.89%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.10%
Algorand
$0.12158202-2.54%
Elrond
$34.93-3.35%
Maker
$978.28-2.53%
Bitcoin SV
$45.38+6.21%
Fantom
$0.30030991-5.38%
EOS
$0.74210000-1.99%
Optimism
$1.25-3.11%
The Sandbox
$0.43147145-2.74%
ApeCoin
$2.11-2.63%
Immutable X
$0.73541130-3.09%
Tezos
$0.81495100-2.28%
Rocket Pool
$38.32-1.53%
Theta
$0.74534970-4.54%
Render Token
$1.99-4.08%
eCash
$0.00003717+19.22%
Decentraland
$0.39074524-2.46%
Axie Infinity
$6.04-2.83%
Curve DAO Token
$0.79138135-0.95%
Synthetix
$2.14-2.00%
BitDAO
$0.46992516-3.13%
Injective Protocol
$8.38-3.44%
NEO
$9.47+1.23%
Flow
$0.62978766-3.16%
Gala
$0.02448988-3.90%
Kava.io
$0.97525940+0.49%
Chiliz
$0.07830760-2.43%
IOTA
$0.18702983-1.19%
Luna Classic
$0.00008374-3.14%
PAX Gold
$1,896.50-0.02%
Mina
$0.48930783-5.49%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-2.20%
Compound
$61.60-3.78%
Woo Network
$0.24137790-3.78%
Dash
$35.49-2.41%
Zilliqa
$0.02188665-8.24%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.86617611-4.17%
Nexo
$0.63625981-0.85%
Convex Finance
$4.13+0.38%
dYdX
$1.91-3.00%
PancakeSwap
$1.52-2.09%
THORChain
$1.04-2.48%
Enjin
$0.30789768-6.77%
1inch Network
$0.32081889-2.33%
Gnosis
$116.94-0.86%
Qtum
$2.86+2.73%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20040000-4.21%
Loopring
$0.23711555-2.75%
Mask Network
$3.44-3.48%
Zcash
$32.28-4.10%
Celo
$0.52063143-3.59%
Flare
$0.01384202-5.35%
NEM
$0.02912218-3.52%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.81-0.50%
Decred
$16.83-11.52%
FLOKI
$0.00002583-3.29%
Oasis Network
$0.04991601-4.30%
Holo
$0.00139892-1.86%
BLUR
$0.33455302-3.15%
Illuvium
$43.97-4.07%
Ravencoin
$0.02044877-2.24%
Fetch.ai
$0.23013036-4.13%
Yearn Finance
$7,094.81-0.36%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.95-2.84%
Stepn
$0.22510284-4.14%
Kusama
$25.41-1.55%
SXP
$0.39397003+6.18%
ICON
$0.22674480-0.96%
EthereumPoW
$2.00-1.11%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.17%
Waves
$2.05+6.17%
Astar
$0.04494869-2.06%
Balancer
$4.78-1.95%
JasmyCoin
$0.00411842-3.11%
Ankr
$0.02432799-4.63%
Audius
$0.18621428-3.44%
Helium
$1.36-0.20%
Golem
$0.18883956-2.59%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60996702-5.26%
IoTeX
$0.01985745-2.26%
0x
$0.21401219-9.16%
Siacoin
$0.00338466-12.60%
Moonbeam
$0.25676989-2.26%
Aragon
$4.25+0.41%
SafePal
$0.45594834-5.45%
Harmony
$0.01334542-2.09%
Wax
$0.04936996-4.80%
Band Protocol
$1.25-5.18%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33716977-1.79%
Biconomy
$0.24587816-6.03%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18767476-1.03%
DigiByte
$0.00835165+3.27%
Joe
$0.39347534-2.58%
Skale
$0.02872733-2.22%
Sushiswap
$0.68899536-4.21%
Livepeer
$4.68-2.09%
Verge
$0.00782027-14.49%
Gains Network
$4.23-1.94%
Synapse
$0.65752370-5.36%
Stargate Finance
$0.61012279-0.76%
Horizen
$8.73-3.65%
TerraUSD
$0.01233062-3.01%
Lisk
$0.81835520-3.14%
Axelar
$0.37156141-3.74%
UMA Protocol
$1.62-3.36%
Cartesi
$0.15626880-5.01%
Amp
$0.00205958-2.52%
Polymath Network
$0.12709891-4.22%
Kyber Network
$0.56651279-2.22%
Nervos Network
$0.00301645-4.47%
Braintrust
$0.40352835-5.23%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01983580-1.97%
OriginTrail
$0.25272624+0.20%
Celer Network
$0.01699334-3.70%
Nano
$0.71567551-2.17%
iExec RLC
$1.30-6.38%
API3
$1.07-3.54%
OMG Network
$0.65089530-4.81%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-1.72%
PlayDapp
$0.15792063-3.50%
Syscoin
$0.12302075-0.58%
Liquity
$0.94872054-5.68%
Coin98
$0.16097135-6.00%
Numeraire
$13.57-3.89%
Radicle
$1.63-2.02%
SPACE ID
$0.28326516-4.66%
Steem
$0.18260839-2.31%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.05-4.45%
Dent
$0.00081903-2.91%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.25+1.57%
Merit Circle
$0.19295820-2.83%
Chromia
$0.13251308-1.27%
MetisDAO
$17.35-2.81%
Secret
$0.35257609-3.66%
WINkLink
$0.00007414+3.09%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00169245-2.84%
Civic
$0.08507635-2.99%
Gitcoin
$1.11-6.83%
NKN
$0.10265100-5.42%
Hashflow
$0.37989234-3.76%
Celsius
$0.15660836-11.79%
Marlin
$0.00802747-3.40%
Powerledger
$0.14834170-3.07%
COTI
$0.05249326-4.51%
Ren
$0.06292075-3.76%
MOBOX
$0.30460228-4.83%
Keep Network
$0.10992238-5.42%
Request
$0.07850408-2.38%
Bifrost
$0.04697083-3.05%
Bancor
$0.39624588-2.38%
Spell Token
$0.00048928-4.61%
Galxe
$1.22-5.46%
Storj
$0.37873989-27.92%
Adventure Gold
$0.69892447+3.10%
Sun Token
$0.00561470-2.35%
LCX
$0.06593971-4.47%
ARPA
$0.05153826-4.64%
Aavegotchi
$0.95358986-2.26%
SuperRare
$0.07789767-0.70%
XYO Network
$0.00364970-2.85%
CEEK VR
$0.05528728-3.50%
Stormx
$0.00409995-6.88%
Boba Network
$0.13264613-2.75%
TrueFi
$0.04157295-3.51%
Raydium
$0.20356483+0.91%
Serum
$0.11725743+3.86%
Moonriver
$6.10+3.41%
Badger DAO
$2.21-2.33%
WazirX
$0.09459559-4.20%
Origin Protocol
$0.08522236-1.99%
Voyager Token
$0.14584235-2.63%
Index Chain
$0.05787442-6.95%
Alien Worlds
$0.01171052-3.62%
Reef
$0.00180654-3.15%
RACA
$0.00012225-2.07%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52559006-4.52%
GAS
$2.65+0.22%
Saitama
$0.00080580-5.28%
Polkastarter
$0.34874286+4.23%
Orchid
$0.05413869-4.40%
LooksRare
$0.05824293-4.56%
BarnBridge
$3.30-1.64%
MXC
$0.01245334-2.18%
Quickswap
$63.33-7.49%
Alchemix
$15.67-4.52%
Enzyme
$19.25+5.33%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14965201-5.48%
Onyxcoin
$0.00113240-3.53%
Keep3rV1
$56.21-3.44%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.26020420-3.46%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13492624+2.84%
DIA
$0.25133764-3.00%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.70%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.55+0.60%
Augur
$3.01-8.80%
Blue Zelle
$0.05844591-5.07%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15475241-1.92%
CLV
$0.03762718-0.95%
Star Atlas
$0.00158614-0.66%
district0x
$0.02600000-2.26%
Stafi
$0.31800164-3.60%
Harvest Finance
$25.54-4.11%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00384048-0.84%
Rarible
$1.16-3.21%
Tokemak
$0.68259635-5.37%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01375211-3.89%
Quantstamp
$0.01235303-1.13%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03185517+4.28%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.56+5.43%
Pepe
$0.00000171-1.58%
Threshold
$0.02331722-3.14%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10717610-4.97%
Tether
$0.99921414-0.04%
USD Coin
$0.99902441-0.05%
Dai
$0.99870991-0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Celsius, Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky Broke CFTC Rules: Bloomberg

CFTC could bring a case against Celsius by the end of the month, if its commissioners agree with the findings.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconJul 6, 2023 at 6:07 a.m. UTC

Failed crypto lender Celsius Network and its former CEO Alex Mashinsky could be named in a case brought by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as early as this month, according to a report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report says that investigators at the CFTC have concluded that the bankrupt lender and its CEO broke the regulators' rules by misleading investors, the report added. If a majority of the CFTC’s commissioners agree, the agency could file a case against them.

An email to Celsius’ press inbox went unanswered. CFTC did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.

In January, an independent examiner appointed by U.S. courts determined that at times, Celsius operated in a manner similar to a Ponzi scheme, an opinion shared by Vermont’s financial regulator.

“In every key respect – from how Celsius described its contract with its customers to the risks it took with their crypto assets –how Celsius ran its business differed significantly from what Celsius told its customers,” the U.S. court-appointed examiner wrote.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.