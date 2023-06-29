CME Group Announces Plans to Launch ETH to BTC Ratio Futures
The futures will be cash-settled, the derivatives exchange said.
Derivatives exchange CME Group plans to launch ether/bitcoin (ETH/BTC) ratio futures on July 31, if approved by regulators, the company announced Thursday.
The futures will be cash-settled, meaning that cash exchanges hands at settlement instead of the underlying instrument. CME Group Ether futures final settlement price will be divided by the corresponding CME Group Bitcoin futures final settlement price to determine the value.
"Historically, ether and bitcoin have been highly correlated; however, as the two assets have grown over time, market dynamics may affect the performance of one more than the other, creating relative value trading opportunities," Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group global head of cryptocurrency products said in a statement. “With the addition of Ether/Bitcoin Ratio futures, investors will be able to capture ether and bitcoin exposure in a single trade, without needing to take a directional view.”
In May, CME Group added daily expirations for bitcoin and ether futures options contracts as well as micro-sized bitcoin and ether futures.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.