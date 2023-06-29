Bitcoin
Finance

CME Group Announces Plans to Launch ETH to BTC Ratio Futures

The futures will be cash-settled, the derivatives exchange said.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconJun 29, 2023 at 5:54 p.m. UTC
Chicago Mercantile Exchange Center (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Chicago Mercantile Exchange Center (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Derivatives exchange CME Group plans to launch ether/bitcoin (ETH/BTC) ratio futures on July 31, if approved by regulators, the company announced Thursday.

The futures will be cash-settled, meaning that cash exchanges hands at settlement instead of the underlying instrument. CME Group Ether futures final settlement price will be divided by the corresponding CME Group Bitcoin futures final settlement price to determine the value.

"Historically, ether and bitcoin have been highly correlated; however, as the two assets have grown over time, market dynamics may affect the performance of one more than the other, creating relative value trading opportunities," Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group global head of cryptocurrency products said in a statement. “With the addition of Ether/Bitcoin Ratio futures, investors will be able to capture ether and bitcoin exposure in a single trade, without needing to take a directional view.”

In May, CME Group added daily expirations for bitcoin and ether futures options contracts as well as micro-sized bitcoin and ether futures.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk covering U.S. crypto exchanges and Wall Street. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks where she talked about the market. She holds BTC and ETH.

