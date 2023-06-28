Crypto Custody Firm Ledger Introduces Institutional-Grade Trading Network

Bitcoin
$30,199.95-1.32%
Ethereum
$1,856.59-1.23%
Binance Coin
$231.97-3.14%
XRP
$0.47249764-2.12%
Cardano
$0.27535600-2.69%
Dogecoin
$0.06407071-1.88%
Tron
$0.07439381-0.75%
Solana
$16.22-2.37%
Litecoin
$85.18-3.98%
Polkadot
$4.98-2.63%
Polygon
$0.63024907-5.36%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,480.92-0.53%
Bitcoin Cash
$231.09-0.42%
Avalanche
$12.70-5.00%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000732-3.76%
Binance USD
$0.99957820-0.04%
Uniswap
$5.02-5.31%
Chainlink
$5.98-3.25%
Monero
$165.24-1.72%
Stellar
$0.10166400+5.53%
Cosmos
$9.24-1.52%
Ethereum Classic
$17.77-5.09%
Internet Computer
$4.12-5.84%
Filecoin
$3.92-3.02%
Lido DAO
$1.88-3.29%
Hedera
$0.04889631-2.95%
Quant
$105.53-0.75%
Aptos
$7.06-4.67%
Arbitrum
$1.14-5.32%
Crypto.com
$0.05566619-1.55%
VeChain
$0.01892869+2.15%
NEAR Protocol
$1.40-5.51%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99762144-0.00%
The Graph
$0.10431233-5.04%
Stacks
$0.67497220-5.48%
Aave
$61.09-5.12%
Algorand
$0.11936707-7.23%
Elrond
$33.19-2.09%
Fantom
$0.30198254-2.58%
ApeCoin
$2.24-3.54%
Optimism
$1.24-6.81%
EOS
$0.68960000-4.16%
The Sandbox
$0.40879204-4.46%
Immutable X
$0.71886837-4.24%
Tezos
$0.78379800-1.89%
Theta
$0.71595853-3.25%
Bitcoin SV
$37.01-2.21%
Decentraland
$0.36827529-4.79%
Axie Infinity
$5.69-2.97%
Synthetix
$2.04-4.55%
Maker
$679.74-0.62%
NEO
$8.62-4.30%
Injective Protocol
$7.58-1.28%
Gala
$0.02449916-5.40%
Curve DAO Token
$0.67711895-1.55%
Kava.io
$0.92363001-5.96%
Flow
$0.51706182-4.84%
Luna Classic
$0.00008767-4.22%
IOTA
$0.17764249-4.44%
PAX Gold
$1,894.87-0.79%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-2.50%
eCash
$0.00002275-3.84%
Mina
$0.46317310-7.05%
Chiliz
$0.07396306-4.57%
Dash
$34.56-5.16%
Woo Network
$0.21983270+0.14%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.89933999-1.94%
Nexo
$0.62530374-1.64%
Zilliqa
$0.01953635-4.18%
dYdX
$1.91-3.55%
PancakeSwap
$1.47-5.04%
THORChain
$0.96904838-4.42%
Enjin
$0.28056484-3.92%
Compound
$40.81-4.18%
Flare
$0.01494653-4.50%
Loopring
$0.22427283-4.09%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18756700-3.93%
Mask Network
$3.36-4.55%
Convex Finance
$3.50-3.96%
BLUR
$0.35610470-6.34%
NEM
$0.02785144-3.88%
Illuvium
$44.94-3.62%
Zcash
$29.28-2.79%
Qtum
$2.33-5.58%
FLOKI
$0.00002444-6.06%
Oasis Network
$0.04797182-3.42%
Holo
$0.00134474-3.96%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.55-4.03%
Fetch.ai
$0.21987096-5.48%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.67-2.90%
Decred
$14.55-2.50%
Celo
$0.44299592-4.34%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-6.51%
Kusama
$24.72-2.96%
Ravencoin
$0.01861128-2.71%
Stepn
$0.21510253-6.06%
EthereumPoW
$1.96-5.66%
JasmyCoin
$0.00425351-6.80%
SXP
$0.35983215-3.97%
Yearn Finance
$6,196.37-3.77%
Waves
$1.99-6.40%
ICON
$0.20456434-3.92%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.62251389-4.72%
Audius
$0.17719892-6.99%
Ankr
$0.02266676-6.05%
IoTeX
$0.01916767-3.35%
Helium
$1.20-2.34%
SafePal
$0.46042703-0.24%
Moonbeam
$0.25418923-2.98%
0x
$0.20005738-7.23%
Aragon
$3.92-1.71%
Band Protocol
$1.21-5.86%
Siacoin
$0.00298961-2.99%
Harmony
$0.01240525-5.47%
Wax
$0.04580675-4.60%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18106924-0.65%
Joe
$0.38552119-4.91%
Synapse
$0.66528665-1.67%
Sushiswap
$0.64086001-5.71%
Braintrust
$0.49161045-3.39%
Skale
$0.02689500-4.70%
TerraUSD
$0.01233167-3.47%
Livepeer
$4.27-4.03%
Stargate Finance
$0.56929184-5.36%
Gains Network
$3.81-4.99%
Amp
$0.00204257-3.59%
Lisk
$0.78371507-5.64%
UMA Protocol
$1.54-5.21%
DigiByte
$0.00676658-2.35%
Polymath Network
$0.12120877-4.64%
Cartesi
$0.14470185-4.59%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02091423-7.60%
Kyber Network
$0.53971925-4.32%
iExec RLC
$1.33-3.81%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-3.34%
Nervos Network
$0.00277898-5.51%
Syscoin
$0.12769985-3.70%
Nano
$0.68067460-2.13%
MetisDAO
$20.41-1.81%
OMG Network
$0.62392672-5.33%
SPACE ID
$0.28751259-7.41%
Numeraire
$12.62-5.57%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Steem
$0.17370848-4.40%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.17-3.50%
Dent
$0.00077455-3.86%
Chromia
$0.12554183-5.75%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00170053-0.78%
Secret
$0.32598559-4.14%
Civic
$0.08035528-3.44%
WINkLink
$0.00006651-2.24%
NKN
$0.09447728-5.81%
MOBOX
$0.29777574-3.67%
Ren
$0.05976382-4.54%
Keep Network
$0.10847826-2.13%
COTI
$0.04860840-3.52%
Bifrost
$0.04593628-4.68%
Request
$0.07574952-2.29%
Bancor
$0.37709458-2.93%
Spell Token
$0.00046042-3.55%
Sun Token
$0.00563032-2.78%
Celsius
$0.11871097+4.38%
Serum
$0.12516873+3.98%
CEEK VR
$0.05581829-2.92%
XYO Network
$0.00365737-2.90%
Verge
$0.00276897+68.43%
Stormx
$0.00385090-2.81%
SuperRare
$0.06824913-4.52%
Index Chain
$0.05706825-4.90%
Raydium
$0.19143158-2.35%
WazirX
$0.08987054-4.60%
Adventure Gold
$0.52447695+11.30%
Saitama
$0.00088724+0.04%
Moonriver
$5.58-3.67%
Storj
$0.27009682+0.98%
Reef
$0.00168958-3.24%
RACA
$0.00011506-1.74%
Augur
$4.79-2.36%
Voyager Token
$0.12769084-4.70%
GAS
$2.49-2.90%
LooksRare
$0.06206564-2.44%
Polkastarter
$0.31124635-1.67%
Orchid
$0.05084476-2.69%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15198621-3.53%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13854983-5.06%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000009.05%
Enzyme
$17.01-5.60%
Quickswap
$51.78-4.46%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14919186-2.84%
Blue Zelle
$0.05578160-3.66%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.34-4.24%
CLV
$0.03761236+8.84%
district0x
$0.02730000-1.44%
Star Atlas
$0.00157677-2.01%
Harvest Finance
$24.22-6.30%
Stafi
$0.28637678-2.83%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00358551-7.84%
Rarible
$1.16-15.88%
Tokemak
$0.71843587+0.87%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01288724-1.95%
Quantstamp
$0.01308427+11.89%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03368928-16.29%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.48+15.58%
Pepe
$0.00000150-6.88%
Tether
$0.99977827-0.04%
USD Coin
$0.99979568-0.03%
Dai
$0.99959961-0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Crypto Custody Firm Ledger Introduces Institutional-Grade Trading Network

The network has a range of partner firms, including Crypto.com, Bitstamp, Huobi, Wintermute and Komainu.

By Ian Allison
AccessTimeIconJun 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
1908 photograph of a vault door (Cleveland Trust Co., modified by CoinDesk)

(Cleveland Trust Co., modified by CoinDesk)

Ledger, best known for cryptocurrency hardware storage devices, is targeting institutions with an open, enterprise-grade trading platform designed to meet their risk management and regulatory requirements.

The Ledger Enterprise Tradelink network, announced Wednesday, has signed up a number of crypto exchange and broker partners including Crypto.com, Bitstamp, Huobi, Uphold, CEX.IO, Wintermute, Coinsquare, NDAX, Damex, Bitazza, Flowdesk and YouHodler.

In the wake of events like last year's bankruptcy of FTX, firms are looking for transparency and alternatives to having assets held on vertically integrated crypto exchanges. There are also concerns over how market infrastructure will pan out in light of recent lawsuits from U.S. regulators against Binance and Coinbase, said Sebastien Badault, VP Enterprise at Ledger.

“This solution connects custodians, OTC brokers and exchanges, and means you can trade without having funds on the exchange, so it removes that exchange risk,” Badault said in an interview with CoinDesk. “Looking forward, there’s going to be a lot more regulation potentially around being able to distribute your risk, so that aligning fund managers and multiple custodial partners will definitely be a big plus.”

Ledger’s enterprise network is open to multiple custodial partners, such as Komainu (a Nomura-backed group of which Ledger is a member), TetraTrust, Etana, Crypto Garage, Damex and Kryptodian.

Being open to multiple custodial platforms means firms using the new network will not be locked in, Ledger said. Ledger Enterprise also offers real-time tracking of collateral balances and operational status for all participants, with zero transaction fees, according to a press release.

"Ledger's innovative Trading Operation technology not only heightens security, but also fosters a regulation-friendly landscape for institutional trading,” Crypto.com President & COO Eric Anziani said in a statement.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Ian Allison

Ian Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Follow @IanAllison123 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.