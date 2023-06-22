Crypto Friendly Xapo Bank Expands to India, Rest of South Asia
Xapo's CEO said the move "is in line with the positive shifts we are witnessing in Asia’s evolving crypto landscape"
Gibraltar-based crypto friendly private bank Xapo is to expand across India and the rest of South Asia in a sign of considerable expansion for the provision of cryptocurrency services in the region.
Xapo is to begin accepting members across South Asia, offering services such as its USD offshore savings account offering 4.1% interest and a bitcoin wallet, offering 1% on BTC deposits, according to an emailed announcement on Thursday.
"This is in line with the positive shifts we are witnessing in Asia’s evolving crypto landscape, as well as our mission to make transacting transparently and securely from anywhere in the world as simple as it can be for our members," CEO Seamus Rocca said.
India has a somewhat mixed relationship with crypto, with transactions subject to a 30% capital gains tax and a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) provision. However, its status as the world's most populous country and the presence of over 100 million crypto users make it hard to ignore for cryptocurrency firms.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.