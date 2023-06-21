Binance Labs, CoinFund Lead $10M Round for Smart Contract Infrastructure Firm Neutron

Bitcoin
$29,989.90+11.84%
Ethereum
$1,852.84+7.61%
Binance Coin
$249.38+3.96%
XRP
$0.49619737+4.40%
Cardano
$0.28280000+10.66%
Dogecoin
$0.06486484+6.04%
Solana
$17.05+7.80%
Tron
$0.07148747+3.63%
Litecoin
$85.14+11.63%
Polygon
$0.66404793+11.69%
Polkadot
$4.75+8.11%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,815.46+11.26%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000741+5.85%
Avalanche
$12.53+11.32%
Binance USD
$0.99911299-0.10%
Uniswap
$4.61+5.75%
Chainlink
$5.47+8.14%
Cosmos
$8.91+7.17%
Monero
$143.32+1.72%
Bitcoin Cash
$132.94+25.52%
Ethereum Classic
$16.58+9.86%
Stellar
$0.08594100+9.13%
Internet Computer
$4.20+6.63%
Lido DAO
$1.91+6.98%
Filecoin
$3.83+5.73%
Hedera
$0.05020542+8.80%
Aptos
$7.28+8.68%
Quant
$103.68+4.09%
Crypto.com
$0.05596592+4.82%
Arbitrum
$1.11+12.33%
NEAR Protocol
$1.32+7.38%
VeChain
$0.01602143+8.50%
Stacks
$0.75992313+20.12%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99870611+0.18%
The Graph
$0.10662273+9.72%
Algorand
$0.12339022+8.10%
Optimism
$1.39+17.85%
Fantom
$0.29596019+16.12%
Elrond
$31.99+7.80%
ApeCoin
$2.19+8.79%
Aave
$54.47+7.72%
The Sandbox
$0.41068371+8.72%
EOS
$0.67061000+10.45%
Tezos
$0.76278600+7.43%
Immutable X
$0.68156432+12.07%
Theta
$0.69228090+10.56%
Decentraland
$0.36517191+9.86%
Maker
$741.49+4.78%
Axie Infinity
$5.43+10.07%
Synthetix
$1.94+8.77%
Gala
$0.02483961+7.94%
NEO
$8.46+10.45%
Injective Protocol
$7.33+18.58%
Curve DAO Token
$0.68054818+9.20%
Flow
$0.53547876+20.80%
Kava.io
$0.93320374+15.06%
Bitcoin SV
$28.23+14.47%
Luna Classic
$0.00009194+4.15%
PAX Gold
$1,919.91-0.08%
IOTA
$0.16881833+7.32%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+4.76%
eCash
$0.00002183+10.43%
Mina
$0.45151316+7.59%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.95955821+4.60%
Chiliz
$0.07264216+7.76%
Dash
$33.55+5.63%
Woo Network
$0.21284647+18.53%
Nexo
$0.63022545+4.56%
Mask Network
$3.88+9.07%
Zilliqa
$0.01876661+9.84%
dYdX
$1.82+10.42%
Flare
$0.01589507+7.40%
Convex Finance
$3.77+8.88%
PancakeSwap
$1.43+3.94%
Loopring
$0.22370667+6.10%
Enjin
$0.27834198+9.43%
THORChain
$0.91178162+9.12%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18407900+8.61%
BLUR
$0.37228793+8.07%
Illuvium
$46.68+7.72%
Oasis Network
$0.05077645+10.36%
Holo
$0.00137776+8.56%
NEM
$0.02688059+7.01%
FLOKI
$0.00002396+11.64%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+5.99%
Qtum
$2.21+9.33%
Zcash
$27.15+4.25%
Fetch.ai
$0.21507980+17.30%
Decred
$14.69+10.23%
Celo
$0.44064077+9.92%
Ravencoin
$0.01830502+8.55%
SXP
$0.38228650+12.55%
Kusama
$23.96+4.93%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.21+6.21%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.97+8.32%
EthereumPoW
$1.92+7.24%
Yearn Finance
$6,244.46+10.63%
JasmyCoin
$0.00428095+11.85%
Stepn
$0.21379999+7.65%
Compound
$29.23+4.82%
ICON
$0.20691263+8.71%
Audius
$0.18247414+9.93%
Helium
$1.29+5.47%
SafePal
$0.49930716+6.52%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61184188+6.12%
IoTeX
$0.01903531+7.31%
Ankr
$0.02196852+8.77%
Aragon
$4.35+6.89%
Moonbeam
$0.26117639+6.88%
0x
$0.18871747+7.07%
Harmony
$0.01250045+17.74%
Band Protocol
$1.18+8.35%
Siacoin
$0.00289688+8.71%
Waves
$1.48+7.53%
Wax
$0.04425340+7.15%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18573565+2.43%
Braintrust
$0.53385939-3.53%
Joe
$0.38469487+18.24%
Synapse
$0.67202385+14.11%
Gains Network
$4.17+6.21%
Amp
$0.00220090+2.41%
Sushiswap
$0.63334283+9.09%
TerraUSD
$0.01232935+4.33%
Livepeer
$4.24+8.42%
Skale
$0.02632184+10.83%
Stargate Finance
$0.57338903+7.01%
UMA Protocol
$1.61+7.64%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02202203+14.77%
Lisk
$0.74479999+6.37%
DigiByte
$0.00656031+8.16%
Cartesi
$0.14274953+13.87%
Polymath Network
$0.11559664+5.57%
SPACE ID
$0.34644253+21.67%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017+10.71%
iExec RLC
$1.31+6.91%
Nervos Network
$0.00283754+7.08%
Kyber Network
$0.51651977+11.22%
Syscoin
$0.12847241+7.48%
Nano
$0.68143921+7.30%
MetisDAO
$20.20+6.39%
Numeraire
$13.67+13.93%
OMG Network
$0.57635645+9.79%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.16+5.21%
Secret
$0.34769922+4.73%
Chromia
$0.12809283+8.01%
Steem
$0.16732829+5.72%
Dent
$0.00072588+8.37%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00163276+6.46%
WINkLink
$0.00006670+4.50%
MOBOX
$0.31658138+1.73%
NKN
$0.09313189+12.70%
Civic
$0.07511353+5.09%
Bifrost
$0.04662527+2.82%
Ren
$0.05911113+12.86%
Bancor
$0.37928017+7.74%
Request
$0.07569383+6.13%
COTI
$0.04795086+8.10%
Keep Network
$0.10182301+12.82%
Spell Token
$0.00047366+4.06%
Sun Token
$0.00561713+5.71%
Celsius
$0.11448534+7.52%
CEEK VR
$0.05812124+5.74%
XYO Network
$0.00350809+4.90%
SuperRare
$0.06887190+6.11%
Index Chain
$0.05771154+9.59%
Stormx
$0.00372275+8.64%
Augur
$5.00+2.48%
Raydium
$0.18293337+2.51%
WazirX
$0.08512058+6.68%
RACA
$0.00011525+6.17%
Saitama
$0.00084317+7.28%
Reef
$0.00163359+9.28%
Moonriver
$5.30+5.10%
Storj
$0.24716904+6.49%
Adventure Gold
$0.45967227+7.59%
Voyager Token
$0.11445046+4.87%
GAS
$2.40+5.99%
Orchid
$0.05566350+0.70%
LooksRare
$0.05872358+6.13%
Polkastarter
$0.30014594+7.57%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15242193+0.58%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15319697+7.80%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000018.65%
Verge
$0.00155833+5.29%
Enzyme
$16.54+6.30%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14925714+6.66%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.33+6.31%
Serum
$0.05928168+11.50%
CLV
$0.03773812+0.59%
Blue Zelle
$0.05274512+12.21%
Quickswap
$44.65+5.55%
Star Atlas
$0.00169693+5.23%
district0x
$0.02718036-8.29%
Stafi
$0.28667062+6.02%
Harvest Finance
$23.72+5.82%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00357787-1.42%
Rarible
$1.13+9.16%
Tokemak
$0.69286212+6.09%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01347225+4.60%
Quantstamp
$0.01201947+6.04%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02641983+0.11%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.96601287+5.27%
Pepe
$0.00000122+32.54%
Tether
$0.99911393-0.09%
USD Coin
$0.99901237-0.13%
Dai
$0.99891262-0.12%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Binance Labs, CoinFund Lead $10M Round for Smart Contract Infrastructure Firm Neutron

The startup provides smart contract infrastructure for the Cosmos ecosystem.

By Brandy Betz
AccessTimeIconJun 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. UTC
Stars Blue Red Cosmos Space (Billy Huynh/Unsplash)

Neutron raises $10 million for Cosmos-based smart contract platform (Billy Huynh/Unsplash)

Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of crypto exchange Binance, has taken the lead in a $10 million funding round for Neutron, a cross-chain smart contract platform focused on interchain security within the Cosmos ecosystem.

CoinFund co-led the funding, proceeds from which will help advance development of Neutron’s blockchain software and promote growth for its ecosystem, according to a statement.

Neutron, which had its mainnet launch in May, is a cross-chain smart contract platform that uses the Cosmos ecosystem’s interchain security feature, Replicated Security (RS). Developers can use Neutron to build smart contracts and decentralized applications (dapps) in a cost-effective and secure environment, the firm said in the statement.

Neutron is interoperable across the 51 blockchains within the Cosmos network that are connected through Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), the statement added.

“Neutron was designed to solve the three main hurdles faced by smart-contract developers in Cosmos: lack of security, lack of credible neutrality and lack of access to cross-chain infrastructure," said Neutron founding contributor Avril Dutheil in an emailed statement to CoinDesk.

"RS allowed Neutron to solve the first two, while Neutron’s cross-chain infrastructure allows smart-contracts to easily realize cross-chain functions over IBC,” Dutheil added.

Other investors in the round included Delphi Ventures, LongHash Ventures, Semantic Ventures and Nomad Capital.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Brandy Betz

Brandy covers crypto-related venture capital deals for CoinDesk.

Follow @BrandyBetz on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.