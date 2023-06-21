Binance Labs, CoinFund Lead $10M Round for Smart Contract Infrastructure Firm Neutron
The startup provides smart contract infrastructure for the Cosmos ecosystem.
Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of crypto exchange Binance, has taken the lead in a $10 million funding round for Neutron, a cross-chain smart contract platform focused on interchain security within the Cosmos ecosystem.
CoinFund co-led the funding, proceeds from which will help advance development of Neutron’s blockchain software and promote growth for its ecosystem, according to a statement.
Neutron, which had its mainnet launch in May, is a cross-chain smart contract platform that uses the Cosmos ecosystem’s interchain security feature, Replicated Security (RS). Developers can use Neutron to build smart contracts and decentralized applications (dapps) in a cost-effective and secure environment, the firm said in the statement.
Neutron is interoperable across the 51 blockchains within the Cosmos network that are connected through Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), the statement added.
“Neutron was designed to solve the three main hurdles faced by smart-contract developers in Cosmos: lack of security, lack of credible neutrality and lack of access to cross-chain infrastructure," said Neutron founding contributor Avril Dutheil in an emailed statement to CoinDesk.
"RS allowed Neutron to solve the first two, while Neutron’s cross-chain infrastructure allows smart-contracts to easily realize cross-chain functions over IBC,” Dutheil added.
Other investors in the round included Delphi Ventures, LongHash Ventures, Semantic Ventures and Nomad Capital.
