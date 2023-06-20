Bitcoin
Crypto Exchange Gemini to Expand Asia-Pacific Operations to Capture 'Next Wave' of Growth

The company plans to open an engineering center in India and increase headcount in Singapore to over 100.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconJun 20, 2023 at 2:21 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 20, 2023 at 2:26 p.m. UTC
shutterstock_190957340

Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (Shutterstock)

Crypto exchange Gemini plans to expand in Asia-Pacific (APAC), a region it sees as driving the “next wave of growth for crypto.”

“We are excited to announce our expansion plans in APAC as Gemini’s leadership team recently visited the region on their global odyssey to propel the promise of crypto,” the New York-based company said in a Monday blog post.

The expansion comes as Gemini tries to establish itself outside of the U.S., which this year has seen increased regulatory actions against crypto exchanges. In April, the exchange said it would open a new crypto derivatives platform offshore. Coinbase, another crypto exchange, also said recently it will open a derivatives exchange in Bermuda as part of its expansion outside of the U.S.

Gemini will increase its headcount in Singapore, which will serve as the hub for its APAC operations, to over 100 in the next 12 months, while also opening an engineering base in India.

Customers in the region will be able to use the Singapore dollar (SGD), Hong Kong dollar (HKD) and the Australian dollar (AUD) to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on Gemini’s platform.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk covering U.S. crypto exchanges and Wall Street. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks where she talked about the market. She holds BTC and ETH.

