Crypto Exchange Gemini to Expand Asia-Pacific Operations to Capture 'Next Wave' of Growth
The company plans to open an engineering center in India and increase headcount in Singapore to over 100.
Crypto exchange Gemini plans to expand in Asia-Pacific (APAC), a region it sees as driving the “next wave of growth for crypto.”
“We are excited to announce our expansion plans in APAC as Gemini’s leadership team recently visited the region on their global odyssey to propel the promise of crypto,” the New York-based company said in a Monday blog post.
The expansion comes as Gemini tries to establish itself outside of the U.S., which this year has seen increased regulatory actions against crypto exchanges. In April, the exchange said it would open a new crypto derivatives platform offshore. Coinbase, another crypto exchange, also said recently it will open a derivatives exchange in Bermuda as part of its expansion outside of the U.S.
Gemini will increase its headcount in Singapore, which will serve as the hub for its APAC operations, to over 100 in the next 12 months, while also opening an engineering base in India.
Customers in the region will be able to use the Singapore dollar (SGD), Hong Kong dollar (HKD) and the Australian dollar (AUD) to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on Gemini’s platform.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.