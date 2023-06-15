Former FTX Ventures Head Amy Wu Joins Menlo Ventures
The 47-year-old firm has $5 billion in assets and has backed the likes of Uber and Roku.
Amy Wu, who previously headed venture capital investments for FTX prior to its collapse, has joined investment firm Menlo Ventures as a general partner to lead investments in the consumer and gaming sectors.
Wu resigned from FTX Ventures last November as the centralized exchange stared down a liquidity crisis that ended in bankruptcy and criminal charges for founder Sam Bankman-Fried and other executives. She previously led investments in consumer, gaming and blockchain at Lightspeed Venture Partners.
“At Menlo, Amy will make early-stage investments in technology-driven categories, including gaming, blockchain, and new consumer experiences made possible by tech shifts like generative AI. Her deep experience as both an investor and operator across a variety of consumer businesses will help her hit the ground running,” wrote Menlo Ventures partner Shawn Carolan in an announcement post.
Founded in 1976, Menlo Ventures has more than $5 billion in assets under management (AUM), according to the website. The firm invests in companies from early stages to initial public offerings across a number of sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare and financial technology. Portfolio companies have included early bets on Uber, Roku and Warby Parker.
