Crypto Exchange OKX Wins Preparatory License in Dubai, Set to Boost Staff

“For OKX, we have always blocked U.S. customers and so we are not active in the U.S.,” Byun said. “We will make a decision about the U.S., when and if to enter that market, in an appropriate and compliant manner. But we think that outside of the U.S. there are huge opportunities. That’s what we love about Dubai, as well as the Bahamas and other territories such as Gibraltar, France, and the entire EU, as they come out with MiCA in 2024.” MiCA is the European Union's Markets in Crypto Assets legislation.