Matrixport Integrates With Copper’s ClearLoop on Prime Brokerage Offerings
The collaboration will see Matrixport working with Copper’s ClearLoop to offer institutional clients off-exchange settlement.
Crypto service provider Matrixport is joining forces with crypto custodian Copper to enhance its client access to prime brokerage offerings, according to a press release.
The collaboration will see Matrixport integrating with Copper’s ClearLoop to offer its institutional clients off-exchange settlement. Copper’s ClearLoop network allows investors to hold on to assets until just before a trade is executed by connecting multiple exchanges in one secure trading loop.
This allows users to keep their assets securely within Copper’s infrastructure while trading on ClearLoop-connected exchanges through Matrixport sub-accounts, according to the press release. “This process not only ensures clients are protected from exchange counterparty risks but also promotes capital efficiency,” reads the release
“This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to building a more secure, transparent, and accessible financial market infrastructure in the digital asset industry,” said Dmitry Tokarev, chief executive officer at Copper. “Copper has implemented a dedicated account structure for ClearLoop to address potential insolvency risks,” he added.
Matrixport closed a $100 million Series C round in August 2021 that valued the company att $1 billion.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.