Elon Musk's Twitter, Crypto's Town Square, Has Found a New CEO
Musk didn't identify his replacement by name, but said she'll start in about six weeks.
The cryptocurrency industry's town square – Twitter – has found a new CEO, Elon Musk tweeted Thursday.
Musk didn't identify his replacement by name, but said she'll start in about six weeks. The billionaire – who bought Twitter last year and, following a poll that suggested this, said he'd find someone else to serve as CEO – will shift into the executive chairman and chief technology officer roles at Twitter.
While Twitter is not a crypto company per se, much of the industry's public revelations and discussions take place via tweet – AKA Crypto Twitter – making Musk's decision of interest to digital-asset aficionados.
And there are hints Twitter might get more involved with crypto. In April, Twitter briefly changed its logo to the dog mascot used by dogecoin (DOGE), a meme coin Musk supports. Also, the Financial Times reported earlier this year that Twitter was building a payments platform that could eventually accommodate cryptocurrencies.
