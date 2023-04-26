DeFi Protocol iZUMi Finance Raises $22M

iZUMi Finance offers one-step liquidity-as-a-service, or the conversion of one asset into another asset or cash. The platform has about $25.3 million in total value locked, according to DeFi Llama data. The newer iZiSwap Pro product is an automated market maker (AMM)-driven order book decentralized exchange that the company says reduces transaction costs and mitigates the custody risks of similar products on the market.