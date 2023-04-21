Gemini to Open a Crypto Derivatives Platform Outside the U.S.

Being based outside the U.S. does not mean Gemini Foundation will be out of reach of U.S. watchdogs. Binance, the biggest crypto exchange, was sued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in March, despite being based elsewhere (though the company has been coy about where). And FTX was based in the Bahamas, yet former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried faces U.S. criminal charges.