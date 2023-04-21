Gemini to Open a Crypto Derivatives Platform Outside the U.S.
Gemini Foundation's first product will be a perpetual bitcoin (BTC) contract, the company said late Friday.
Gemini, the U.S.-based crypto exchange, revealed Friday that it plans to open a derivatives platform outside the country.
The first product at Gemini Foundation, as the new division is called, will be a perpetual bitcoin (BTC) contract denominated in Gemini dollars (GUSD), the company said. An ether (ETH) perpetual contract also linked to GUSD will come next. Unlike conventional derivatives, perpetuals don't have an expiration date.
The announcement coincides with increased scrutiny by U.S. regulators and lawmakers about the role of cryptocurrencies in the world's biggest economy – a campaign that's affected Gemini. In January, the company and Genesis (which, like CoinDesk, is owned by Digital Currency Group) were accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of selling unregistered securities.
Being based outside the U.S. does not mean Gemini Foundation will be out of reach of U.S. watchdogs. Binance, the biggest crypto exchange, was sued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in March, despite being based elsewhere (though the company has been coy about where). And FTX was based in the Bahamas, yet former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried faces U.S. criminal charges.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.