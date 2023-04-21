DRW, Nascent Deny Investing in OPNX, Distancing From 3AC Founders' Bankruptcy Claims Exchange
OPNX had included DRW and Nascent in list of "major investors" in a tweet earlier Friday.
Crypto venture-capital and trading firm DRW and VC firm Nascent denied they are investors in OPNX, the bankruptcy claims exchange founded by the same people who started failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrow Capital (3AC).
Earlier Friday, OPNX included DRW and Nascent in a list of its "major investors."
"DRW is not an investor in OPNX nor are any of its affiliates investors in OPNX," a company spokesman told CoinDesk.
"Just to clarify, Nascent did not participate in an OPNX fundraising round, we invested in FLEX tokens in early 2021," Nascent tweeted.
OPNX was previously known as CoinFlex, a crypto exchange that's currently restructuring in the Seychelles. In recent months 3AC founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies partnered with CoinFlex to get this new bankruptcy exchange going. DRW and Nascent had been investors in CoinFlex.
CoinFlex's FLEX token serves as the native token of the OPNX platform.
UPDATE (April 21, 2023, 17:49 UTC): Updates to add Nascent's denial.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.