Bitcoin Financial Services Firm Unchained Capital Raises $60M

Austin, Texas-based Unchained offers a collaborative custody solution that shares control of a user’s bitcoin between a private key the user holds and private keys held by Unchained and other financial services providers. The model utilizes bitcoin’s native multisignature capabilities to offer the benefits of self-custody without the risks that come with a single point of failure, such as a lost or stolen key. Unchained doesn’t have the ability to move or utilize client funds on its own, which were the types of actions that helped lead to crypto exchange FTX’s collapse. Unchained currently secures over $2 billion in bitcoin across thousands of keys, according to the company