CoinDesk Indices Joins With Luno to Help South African Users Track Crypto Investment Bundles
The partnership between the CoinDesk subsidiary and crypto exchange will see the release of "Luno Large Cap Bundle," helping customers manage and maintain different investment strategies.
CoinDesk Indices, a CoinDesk subsidiary, and crypto exchange Luno have joined together to start "Luno Large Cap Bundle" to help customers in South Africa access crypto investment bundles, making it easier for them to manage and maintain successful investment strategies.
The bundle, available only to South African users, will track CoinDesk Indices Large Cap Select Index (DLCS) and will include five to 10 of the largest cryptocurrencies by value, according to a press release. The bundle won't include memecoins, as it will follow CoinDesk's strict eligibility criteria.
Currently about 70% of global crypto product assets under management track indices provided by CoinDesk Indices.
“Investing by tracking indices is worth considering as it gives investors exposure to crypto beyond bitcoin with confidence that altcoins meet our quality standards intended for investability," CoinDesk Indices President Alan Campbell said in the statement.
The bundle will be updated automatically by Luno, to track CoinDesk's indices, keeping users portfolio up-to-date. Luno will also automatically rebalance the bundle every three months to align with the rebalancing of the indices by CoinDesk Indices.
“Our customers have been looking for an easy way to invest in crypto for the long term that removes some of the guesswork and effort needed to stay up-to-date with every market movement. The Luno Large Cap bundle is an easy and secure way to do this.” Luno South Africa Country Manager Christo de Wit said.
Most recently, CoinDesk Indices, started the Bitcoin Trend Indicator (BTI), an online tool to help investors determine where bitcoin's (BTC) price is going. Both CoinDesk and Luno are subsidiaries of Digital Currency Group.
Users will be able to access the bundle via Luno's mobile app or website.
