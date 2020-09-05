The markets kicked off the week with a 5-1 Tesla stock split rally and ended with major questions about tech company valuations.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

On this episode of The Breakdown Weekly Recap, NLW looks at the full story the stock markets are telling us about the economy, including:

  • SoftBank unmasked as the “Nasdaq whale” playing the same options game with stocks as r/WallStreetBets
  • The Tesla stock split game: Does this just mean it’s for n00bs and rubes? 
  • The VIX shows November nervousness
  • Can you hear it? As stocks slide, the money printer is revving again

This week on The Breakdown:

Monday | US Stock Market Cap to GDP Ratio Reaches 190%, Eclipsing Dot-Com Bubble High 

Tuesday | Financial Postmodernism and the Great Inflation Debate 

Wednesday |Let Them Eat Equities! The Economic Chickens Come Home to Roost, Feat. Luke Gromen 

Thursday | DeFi Degens Are Crypto’s Suicide Squad 

Friday | 8 Historical Analogies That Help Explain the Madness of 2020 

