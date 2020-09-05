The markets kicked off the week with a 5-1 Tesla stock split rally and ended with major questions about tech company valuations.

On this episode of The Breakdown Weekly Recap, NLW looks at the full story the stock markets are telling us about the economy, including:

SoftBank unmasked as the “Nasdaq whale” playing the same options game with stocks as r/WallStreetBets

The Tesla stock split game: Does this just mean it’s for n00bs and rubes?

The VIX shows November nervousness

Can you hear it? As stocks slide, the money printer is revving again

