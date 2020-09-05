The markets kicked off the week with a 5-1 Tesla stock split rally and ended with major questions about tech company valuations.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.
On this episode of The Breakdown Weekly Recap, NLW looks at the full story the stock markets are telling us about the economy, including:
- SoftBank unmasked as the “Nasdaq whale” playing the same options game with stocks as r/WallStreetBets
- The Tesla stock split game: Does this just mean it’s for n00bs and rubes?
- The VIX shows November nervousness
- Can you hear it? As stocks slide, the money printer is revving again
This week on The Breakdown:
Thursday | DeFi Degens Are Crypto’s Suicide Squad
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.