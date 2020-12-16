Validation. Psychology. FOMO. NLW looks at why today’s price achievement marks a turning point in bitcoin’s history.
After weeks of flirting with all-time highs, bitcoin has broken through the most significant psychological barrier: $20,000.
In today’s episode of The Breakdown, NLW looks at why the moment is so significant, arguing:
- Bitcoin is an incentive design system where price drives more benefits than financial gain
- The validation of retail traders and more recent institutional investors creates an even stronger group of evangelists
- The psychological price barrier is likely to increase FOMO among those on the sidelines
