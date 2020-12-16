Validation. Psychology. FOMO. NLW looks at why today’s price achievement marks a turning point in bitcoin’s history. 

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com and Nexo.io.

Download this episode

After weeks of flirting with all-time highs, bitcoin has broken through the most significant psychological barrier: $20,000. 

In today’s episode of The Breakdown, NLW looks at why the moment is so significant, arguing:

  • Bitcoin is an incentive design system where price drives more benefits than financial gain 
  • The validation of retail traders and more recent institutional investors creates an even stronger group of evangelists 
  • The psychological price barrier is likely to increase FOMO among those on the sidelines 

See also: Bitcoin Hits Record Above $20K as Analysts Remain Confident of Future

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

BitcoinPricePodcastsThe Breakdown
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.