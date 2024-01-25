Digital Asset Platform Web3Intelligence Raises $4.5M Ahead of New Token Rollout
The private funding round included participation from DAO MAKER, Shima Capital, and Gate.io among other investors
Web3Intelligence, the developer of Web3 investment app Dopamine, has raised $4.5 million ahead of the launch of of its native token DOPE.
The private funding round included participation from DAO MAKER, Shima Capital, and Gate.io, among other investors, according to an emailed announcement shared with CoinDesk on Thursday.
DOPE will serve as a utility token for accessing Dopamine, which provides a gamified experience for investment in the decentralized finance (DeFi) world. The token set to be available on popular centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges in the first quarter, the statement said.
Institutions holding DOPE would also get access to Web3Intelligence's anti-money laundering (AML) infrastructure, which scores Web3 wallets on their compliance and then encapsulates it on-chain in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Web3Intelligence is aiming to offer institutions with AML information so that their clients would be confident that they are meeting the same standards of compliance that would be expected in traditional finance.
“Because we aggregate and standardize AML information, we can provide a comprehensive view of web3 wallets that meets the standards expected of compliance officers, as well as users seeking a holistic understanding of their digital asset portfolios.," said Karim Chaib, CEO of Web3Intelligence.
