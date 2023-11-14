Social Network MeWe Heralds Migration of Users to Web3 From Web2
MeWe said at Consensus 2023 in April that it would be adopting the Polkadot parachain Frequency to bring self-sovereign blockchain-based identities to its 20 million users
Social networking app MeWe said it was able to migrate around 170,000 of its users to Web3 while avoiding disrupting their experience in the months following its integration with the Frequency blockchain, according to an emailed announcement shared with CoinDesk on Tuesday.
MeWe said at Consensus 2023 in April that it would be adopting the Polkadot parachain Frequency to bring self-sovereign blockchain-based identities to its 20 million users.
Frequency evolved out of the work of the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), which allows applications to deliver Web3 features to their users. DSNP was supported by Project Liberty, a non-profit funded by real estate billionaire Frank McCourt, as a means of disrupting the Web2 social-network paradigm of platforms like Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.
“MeWe is showing the industry how forward-thinking platforms can offer the benefits of Web3, including the ability to reclaim their digital rights and data, without disrupting the user experience," McCourt said in the announcement.
Read More: What Is Decentralized Identity?
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.