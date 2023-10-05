Dogecoin NFT Community 'Own The Doge' is Installing Kabuso Dog’s Statue in Japan

Bitcoin
$27,599.14+0.49%
Ethereum
$1,635.32-0.62%
Binance Coin
$212.19-0.13%
XRP
$0.52338253-0.98%
Solana
$22.94-1.80%
Cardano
$0.25692386+0.10%
Dogecoin
$0.06097451-0.33%
Tron
$0.08929489+0.25%
Toncoin
$1.99-1.46%
Polygon
$0.55791602-3.42%
Polkadot
$4.03-0.12%
Litecoin
$64.51+0.08%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,754.36+0.84%
Bitcoin Cash
$228.58-0.64%
Chainlink
$7.70+1.56%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000721-0.20%
Avalanche
$9.99+2.92%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.79+1.22%
TrueUSD
$0.99853773-0.10%
Uniswap
$4.28-1.07%
Stellar
$0.11097622-1.98%
Monero
$150.47+2.02%
OKB
$42.90-0.29%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.17%
Ethereum Classic
$15.57-0.31%
Cosmos
$6.82-2.63%
Hedera
$0.04873846+0.11%
Filecoin
$3.31+0.19%
Lido DAO
$1.57-1.25%
Internet Computer
$3.10-1.72%
Cronos
$0.05024974+0.68%
Maker
$1,452.49+2.30%
Aptos
$5.32+0.64%
Quant
$86.31-2.07%
VeChain
$0.01665749+0.34%
Optimism
$1.32+0.70%
Arbitrum
$0.87978338-0.75%
NEAR Protocol
$1.10+1.02%
Kaspa
$0.04865492-2.61%
Aave
$69.70+7.70%
The Graph
$0.08611278-1.48%
Algorand
$0.09845175-0.91%
USDD
$1.00+0.58%
Bitcoin SV
$36.73-4.83%
Stacks
$0.48803793+0.56%
XDC Network
$0.04932151-1.59%
Immutable X
$0.56522379-0.37%
Synthetix
$2.03+0.55%
EOS
$0.57573592-0.15%
Tezos
$0.67920000+1.58%
Render Token
$1.72+2.54%
MultiverseX
$24.52+0.36%
Injective Protocol
$7.62+1.94%
THORChain
$2.06+4.00%
Theta
$0.61813272-0.39%
The Sandbox
$0.29615510-0.33%
Axie Infinity
$4.46+0.10%
Fantom
$0.19839254-0.13%
Decentraland
$0.29671048-0.36%
Radix
$0.05260209-6.49%
GateToken
$3.75-0.15%
Kava.io
$0.61369381-0.10%
NEO
$7.12+0.57%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.56%
eCash
$0.00002468-0.91%
PAX Gold
$1,835.35+0.53%
Flow
$0.43187372-0.60%
KuCoin Token
$4.57-0.01%
Chiliz
$0.06125111+1.85%
Curve DAO Token
$0.47963603-1.21%
Frax Share
$5.63+1.65%
ApeCoin
$1.13-0.20%
Rocket Pool
$20.95-2.21%
IOTA
$0.15208760+1.07%
Gala
$0.01494331-7.00%
Huobi Token
$2.39-0.38%
Sui
$0.44146906-0.96%
Mina
$0.38404010+4.28%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.89291698+8.71%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-0.38%
Klaytn
$0.11455293+1.28%
Casper
$0.03122930+0.42%
GMX
$38.45-1.24%
dYdX
$1.98+0.25%
Luna Classic
$0.00005890-0.17%
Wemix
$1.01-0.71%
Woo Network
$0.18084484+2.30%
Dash
$27.18+1.31%
Nexo
$0.55396586+0.46%
Compound
$43.54-0.13%
Zilliqa
$0.01665608-0.37%
Conflux
$0.13243113-1.11%
Flare
$0.01074177-1.28%
Arweave
$4.03-1.75%
1inch Network
$0.25198347-0.78%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17344547-0.05%
PancakeSwap
$1.18+0.02%
Gnosis
$98.50-0.56%
SafePal
$0.58731000+0.48%
Qtum
$2.24+2.26%
Astar
$0.04452738-4.43%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.40-1.01%
Convex Finance
$2.87-2.27%
Illuvium
$39.26+0.44%
Fetch.ai
$0.21679662+0.15%
NEM
$0.02510926-0.74%
Celo
$0.43262062-0.26%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.06%
SingularityNET
$0.17882496-0.79%
Mask Network
$2.67+1.08%
Loopring
$0.17481651-1.15%
Enjin
$0.21531485+0.27%
Zcash
$27.12+1.52%
SEI
$0.11594115+0.76%
tomiNet
$2.80-3.04%
Worldcoin
$1.57+3.30%
Oasis Network
$0.04098068+0.15%
Helium
$1.42-0.05%
Decred
$13.11-0.71%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.80+0.00%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.78988046-0.04%
Aragon
$4.92-0.68%
Akash Network
$0.89783342+2.08%
Ankr
$0.01903429-0.07%
Osmosis
$0.30014668-1.49%
Golem
$0.18244479+1.44%
Holo
$0.00102222+0.71%
Stepn
$0.15003757-0.89%
Ravencoin
$0.01484782+0.21%
Yearn Finance
$5,305.46+1.88%
Beldex
$0.03148074+1.26%
FLOKI
$0.00001766-0.69%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43933606-0.39%
Livepeer
$5.87-0.68%
BLUR
$0.17298618+0.12%
Kusama
$18.59-1.30%
IoTeX
$0.01743238+4.47%
Audius
$0.14650963+1.15%
ICON
$0.16836619-0.85%
JasmyCoin
$0.00331678+1.28%
SXP
$0.27580843+0.69%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.01%
Biconomy
$0.23136549+0.92%
Siacoin
$0.00297275-0.95%
Merit Circle
$0.32901531-1.81%
Waves
$1.52+0.33%
Moonbeam
$0.20077420+1.45%
Band Protocol
$1.12+0.18%
Axelar
$0.33975184-0.06%
EthereumPoW
$1.32-0.50%
Balancer
$3.27+0.31%
Wax
$0.04169700+0.62%
MAGIC
$0.55988439+5.85%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30180066-0.32%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16048880-0.19%
Kyber Network
$0.65645132+1.70%
TerraUSD
$0.01209553+0.78%
Harmony
$0.00943096+0.48%
Kadena
$0.46024526-0.06%
Horizen
$8.09+3.05%
Gains Network
$3.32+2.24%
Sushiswap
$0.57185136-1.69%
Liquity
$1.15+7.81%
Lisk
$0.73299525-1.92%
Skale
$0.02119867-0.46%
Polymath Network
$0.11740000-1.59%
DigiByte
$0.00620129-0.36%
UMA Protocol
$1.36+0.53%
API3
$1.04-0.15%
Cartesi
$0.12725315-0.19%
Status
$0.02305465-0.60%
Stargate Finance
$0.44671972+0.11%
Amp
$0.00161565-1.00%
Nervos Network
$0.00270644+2.74%
OriginTrail
$0.22721286-1.16%
Coin98
$0.14680415+1.45%
Nano
$0.64691372-9.44%
PlayDapp
$0.15098619-0.27%
Joe
$0.25085163+0.26%
Numeraire
$12.69+0.56%
Radiant Capital
$0.23874909+1.51%
Steem
$0.17238114-0.75%
Sweat Economy
$0.00972777-0.89%
iExec RLC
$1.02+0.60%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+0.95%
Stormx
$0.00652038+7.10%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99+0.41%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01441979-0.67%
Celer Network
$0.01235828-0.63%
Marlin
$0.00823220+0.02%
Core
$0.41039013+0.32%
Covalent
$0.10827379+4.00%
Radworks
$1.31-0.38%
OMG Network
$0.46396908-0.39%
Celsius
$0.15138418+0.03%
Powerledger
$0.14895488-0.77%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00150443-5.90%
Verasity
$0.00607850-5.79%
Civic
$0.07714612-0.23%
Stella
$0.07442548-0.88%
Storj
$0.42452304-0.72%
Bitgert
$0.00000015+0.48%
WINkLink
$0.00006322+0.55%
Syscoin
$0.08436924-0.21%
Origin Protocol
$0.11944421-1.54%
Spell Token
$0.00048258+1.45%
Dent
$0.00061108+1.73%
Synapse
$0.30270826-1.46%
Hashflow
$0.32711952-0.02%
Bluzelle
$0.13373802+0.31%
Bancor
$0.39378803-0.30%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.70390167+0.95%
Verge
$0.00341883+0.25%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01568271+0.50%
Chromia
$0.09618346-0.56%
NKN
$0.08562311+0.58%
Galxe
$1.19-0.11%
SPACE ID
$0.19191427+0.15%
MetisDAO
$12.59-2.46%
Gitcoin
$0.90023354-1.12%
Sun Token
$0.00560589+0.69%
Secret
$0.25106426-2.54%
Bifrost
$0.03725783-0.65%
MOBOX
$0.23974194-0.78%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.80+1.70%
COTI
$0.03929414-0.84%
Request
$0.06317305-0.41%
Keep Network
$0.08751808+1.80%
Adventure Gold
$0.58760662+0.23%
Aergo
$0.10095696-0.87%
Maple
$5.54-3.67%
Ren
$0.04364528-2.42%
WazirX
$0.09417524-0.05%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23211300-0.73%
Acala Token
$0.05161202-1.19%
Badger DAO
$2.13-0.43%
Raydium
$0.18193734-11.23%
ARPA
$0.04316814+0.60%
TrueFi
$0.03931249-8.29%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.56635895-0.14%
XYO Network
$0.00292303-0.24%
Boba Network
$0.11685974+4.74%
Aavegotchi
$0.78598388-0.73%
Saitama
$0.00089111+5.94%
SuperRare
$0.06070173+1.96%
Gods Unchained
$0.15280482+0.16%
Orchid
$0.06391381-1.37%
Alien Worlds
$0.00990386-0.49%
Index Chain
$0.04618754-0.09%
Voyager Token
$0.11898502+0.01%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00973520-0.35%
Litentry
$0.70408843-2.33%
Moonriver
$3.94+0.17%
GAS
$2.31+0.08%
Rally
$0.00610406-2.36%
LooksRare
$0.05607973-4.26%
Reef
$0.00133871+0.59%
CEEK VR
$0.03668886+0.94%
RACA
$0.00009031-0.38%
LCX
$0.03869155+1.20%
Ethernity
$1.49-2.30%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04626943-0.82%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12065410-2.51%
DIA
$0.24658892-1.66%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.81+2.09%
Polkastarter
$0.27015219+0.33%
MOON
$0.24410113-1.38%
Alchemix
$12.51+3.40%
CLV
$0.03154994-0.36%
Travala.com
$0.44931138-1.29%
Keep3rV1
$45.69+3.09%
Virtua
$0.02091264+4.62%
BENQI
$0.00541010+1.97%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18956370-3.42%
Enzyme
$14.98-2.81%
Star Atlas
$0.00146628+0.49%
district0x
$0.02766466+25.69%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076531+1.35%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13129513-0.53%
BarnBridge
$2.09+0.42%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.49%
MXC
$0.00759569-0.11%
Aurora
$0.05033143-0.95%
Velas
$0.00712215-2.86%
0x
$0.18156020+0.18%
StaFi
$0.27706814-0.50%
Serum
$0.04098919+6.80%
Harvest Finance
$22.70+1.34%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.76+0.23%
Decentral Games
$0.01881189+0.95%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00301428-1.23%
Rarible
$0.89211464+1.02%
Bonk
$0.00000021+5.92%
Tamadoge
$0.00873956+1.66%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000035-2.61%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00898634+8.29%
Quantstamp
$0.00981271+0.50%
Tokemak
$0.33959557-0.50%
Augur
$0.56186658-5.88%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01343801-1.93%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04425569-1.05%
FTX Token
$1.22+1.50%
Braintrust
$0.33680774+2.99%
Pepe
$0.00000071-0.74%
BitDAO
$0.40815138-3.99%
Threshold
$0.01764500-0.41%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08914304+0.97%
Human
$0.04663868+5.89%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+1.15%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.13+1.48%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.03%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.58%
Highstreet
$1.21+0.03%
Tether
$0.99980868+0.09%
USDC
$1.00+0.18%
Dai
$1.00+0.15%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Web3

Dogecoin NFT Community 'Own The Doge' is Installing Kabuso Dog’s Statue in Japan

Kabosu is the actual dog of the meme that inspired popular internet culture and tokens such as Dogecoin.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 5, 2023 at 8:10 a.m. UTC
DOGE Meme shiba inu dog (Atsuko Sato/Wikimedia)

DOGE Meme shiba inu dog (Atsuko Sato/Wikimedia)

An engaged NFT community that holds the original ‘doge’ meme is working with local governments to install an actual statue that pays homage to Kabuso, the dog that inspired the meme.

The statue will be unveiled on Nov. 2 in Sakura, Japan, on Kabuso’s birthday in collaboration with the City of Sakura, community members told CoinDesk. It is planned to be placed in Sakura Furusato Square, where Kabosu’s parent often takes her on walks.

Fans of Kabosu, the Japanese Shiba Inu dog who inspired the Doge meme and Dogecoin, last year raised money to build the statue – and even want to place it on the moon one day.

“We've been operating for over two years, bringing Doge to places she's never been, including Hollywood, EDM bangers and space (The Doge NFT going on a SpaceX mission to moon),” tridog of PleasrDAO, the community that owns the NFT, told CoinDesk in an email.

“Our goal is to become THE Doge gathering place online for all of the Doge and meme community,” they added.

The community plans to hold interactive events to celebrate the occasion. Attendees will also get to meet the Sato, as well as be rewarded certain privileges based on their NFT holdings.

Tridog from PleasrDAO at a TEDx event. (Tridog)
Tridog from PleasrDAO at a TEDx event. (Tridog)

PleasrDAO, a set of NFT collectors who buy high-priced NFTs and build communities, including Own The Doge, regard DOGE as a short form of ‘Do Only Good Everyday.’ They donate to meaningful charities across the world, with Own The Doge listed as the top crypto giver to Save The Children.

Own The Doge is also working on a doge documentary featuring Kabuso’s life and the meme’s rise.

The doge meme came to life when Atsuko Sato clicked a picture of Kabosu for her blog in 2010. It went viral when John Monarch, the poster who shared that photo from Atsuko's blog, first christened her with the name "doge" on Reddit.

That has since become a part of internet culture and was among the first memes. It later spurred the creation of dogecoin in 2013 – and other dog-themed tokens in the years following – with such tokens commanding a market capitalization of tens of billions of dollars at peak popularity.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
DOGEDogecoinTrading