Saying Goodbye to The Airdrop

This is not to say that CoinDesk is abandoning Web3 content. While, for now, we are paring back our dedicated beat coverage of happenings in the NFT, Metaverse and DAO arenas, we remain committed to covering the technological, economic and cultural developments that underpin the Web3 vision for a new, decentralized version of the internet and creator economy. The sector may have lost some of the hype that surrounded the NFT boom of 2021, but this lull period has seen developers create a range of real-world applications of these exciting new technologies.