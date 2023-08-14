Neal Stephenson's Metaverse Vision Is One Step Closer as Lamina1 Blockchain Launches Betanet

Today, Lamina1 has expanded on Stephenson's vision by launching its betanet blockchain alongside its new Hub for Web3 builders and developers, simplifying the Web3 wallet experience and onboarding process. During the betanet period, partners, world-builders, validators and developers can trial aspects of the network and tinker with its toolkit. Lamina1 says that the goal of betanet is to allow builders to create the scaffolding for an open metaverse "in a more persistent and stable environment" in the lead-up to its upcoming mainnet launch.