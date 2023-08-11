Is Friend.tech a Friend or Foe? A Dive Into the New Social App Driving Millions in Trading Volume

The new social app has driven 4,400 ETH ($8.1 million) in trading volume in less than 24 hours since its launch, far surpassing OpenSea’s in the same time frame. But with its mysterious origins, lack of privacy policy and lagging network, it raises some red flags.

By Cam Thompson Aug 11, 2023 at 7:25 p.m. UTC