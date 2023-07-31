Yuga Labs Acquiring Roar Studios to Accelerate 'Bold Vision' for Otherside

Yuga Labs, which acquired a number of non-fungible token (NFT) projects including CryptoPunks, Meebits and 10KTF, has expressed its intention to craft Otherside as a place for all of its intellectual property to converge. While still in beta, the company has been steadily teasing updates to Otherside via massive live demos it calls "Trips" available to holders of its Otherdeed NFTs.