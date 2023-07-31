Etihad Airways 'Horizon Club' Web3 Loyalty Program Will Let You Stake NFTs for Miles

As Web3 loyalty programs gain popularity, Etihad is the latest airline to expand its blockchain-based offerings. Low-cost Argentinian carrier Flybondi in March expanded its partnership with NFT ticketing company TravelX to offer all tickets as NFTs on the Algorand blockchain. TravelX previously partnered with Spanish airline Air Europa in April 2022 to launch a series of NFT tickets linked to perks and events. And in June, Japan's largest airline group All Nippon Airways (ANA) launched an NFT marketplace as part of plans to grow its Web3 strategy, which includes a metaverse travel experience that will integrate passengers' flight histories into their digital avatars.