Etihad Airways 'Horizon Club' Web3 Loyalty Program Will Let You Stake NFTs for Miles
Holders of its EY-ZERO1 NFTs will be able to lock up their assets to earn Etihad miles that can be redeemed on real-world flights and upgrades.
United Arab Emirates national airline Etihad Airways will soon release a new 300-edition expansion to its Polygon-based EY-ZERO1 non-fungible token (NFT) collection, promising holders a slate of new benefits like Etihad Guest Silver Tier Status, priority check-in, lounge access and the ability to stake their assets to earn miles.
The limited-edition release, which launches on August 1, is the eleventh 3D aircraft model added to its EY-ZERO1 NFT collection, which first launched in July 2022. The new NFTs are designed to look like the Mission: Impossible-brandished Boeing 787 Dreamliner unveiled as part of a promotional tour for the recently-released "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" movie.
The original EY-ZERO1 collection granted holders exclusive benefits, including Etihad Silver Tier status for one year and access to an NFT holders' event at the Yas Marina Circuit Formula 1 race. The new collection offers an expanded list of digital and real-world rewards, including a 12-month Etihad Guest Silver Tier Status, priority check-in, a 25% boost when earning Etihad Guest Miles, lounge access at Abu Dhabi International airport, membership to the Etihad: Virtual Club, a fast-track to go from Silver to Gold Tier status and a customized Etihad membership card.
In September, Etihad plans to launch its Web3 loyalty program called "Horizon Club" and will introduce a staking-for-miles program that will allow the community to lock up their NFTs to earn Etihad Guest Miles. Miles earned can then be redeemed for flights, upgrades and other perks.
As Web3 loyalty programs gain popularity, Etihad is the latest airline to expand its blockchain-based offerings. Low-cost Argentinian carrier Flybondi in March expanded its partnership with NFT ticketing company TravelX to offer all tickets as NFTs on the Algorand blockchain. TravelX previously partnered with Spanish airline Air Europa in April 2022 to launch a series of NFT tickets linked to perks and events. And in June, Japan's largest airline group All Nippon Airways (ANA) launched an NFT marketplace as part of plans to grow its Web3 strategy, which includes a metaverse travel experience that will integrate passengers' flight histories into their digital avatars.
