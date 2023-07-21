OpenSea’s New Deal, McNuggets Land in the Metaverse

Why: This week, Crypto Twitter and especially NFT Twitter saw their timeline taken over by versions of the image above. The backstory is that Web3 influencer Thread Guy vied for a spot on the Ape Council but lost the election. In response, Twitter user @BoredOpepen offered to trade one of his rare Opepen NFTs for Thread Guy’s iconic Mutant Ape. This led to a flurry of other trade offers, including one from Pudgy Penguin CEO Luca Netz with a $1 million guarantee.