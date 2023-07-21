McDonald’s Opens McNuggets Land in the Metaverse, but McWhy?

Bitcoin
$29,837.31-1.47%
Ethereum
$1,890.61-1.57%
XRP
$0.77548576-4.91%
Binance Coin
$244.71+0.10%
Cardano
$0.31400000-3.13%
Solana
$25.38-6.35%
Dogecoin
$0.07267687+0.50%
Tron
$0.08098582-0.16%
Polygon
$0.76877341-3.38%
Polkadot
$5.48+0.26%
Litecoin
$92.41-1.77%
Avalanche
$13.95-2.34%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,808.86-1.39%
Bitcoin Cash
$243.08-2.73%
Uniswap
$6.20+1.61%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000780-0.74%
Stellar
$0.15783100-5.59%
Chainlink
$8.16-1.67%
Binance USD
$0.99986214-0.43%
Monero
$162.34-3.37%
Cosmos
$9.47-0.88%
Ethereum Classic
$18.76-1.33%
Toncoin
$1.44+3.22%
Filecoin
$4.48+2.98%
Lido DAO
$2.04-6.54%
Internet Computer
$4.09-1.72%
Hedera
$0.05504775-4.85%
Aptos
$7.47-2.54%
Arbitrum
$1.26-3.66%
Cronos
$0.06010374+0.09%
Quant
$102.61-1.21%
NEAR Protocol
$1.49-6.60%
VeChain
$0.01919934-2.85%
The Graph
$0.11782799-0.70%
Aave
$73.91-1.26%
Maker
$1,162.99+12.38%
Optimism
$1.53-2.47%
Synthetix
$3.02-2.29%
Algorand
$0.11418016-2.43%
EOS
$0.77820000-0.05%
Elrond
$33.64-5.00%
Stacks
$0.62156490-2.81%
The Sandbox
$0.44262404-2.33%
BitDAO
$0.58557201+1.94%
Theta
$0.81980514+2.06%
Immutable X
$0.75487779+1.11%
Tezos
$0.84730000-4.58%
ApeCoin
$2.12+1.01%
Axie Infinity
$6.45-1.74%
Injective Protocol
$9.24-2.73%
Decentraland
$0.40044507-2.91%
Bitcoin SV
$38.10-1.77%
Fantom
$0.25858740-1.35%
Render Token
$1.89-2.35%
Curve DAO Token
$0.79085465-1.20%
Gala
$0.02749543+3.17%
Flow
$0.62925898-3.42%
NEO
$9.09-1.73%
eCash
$0.00003140-3.46%
Rocket Pool
$31.23-5.51%
Kava.io
$0.90190867-1.18%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+3.15%
Chiliz
$0.07893489-1.60%
Luna Classic
$0.00008747-0.07%
IOTA
$0.18262100-2.30%
Compound
$72.56-1.32%
PAX Gold
$1,927.07-1.09%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-1.83%
Mina
$0.45856990-1.28%
Dash
$32.91-0.46%
dYdX
$2.17-2.94%
Woo Network
$0.21390826-3.43%
Zilliqa
$0.02160558-2.56%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85074942-1.13%
Nexo
$0.63041965-1.16%
1inch Network
$0.33293516-0.75%
PancakeSwap
$1.55-0.01%
Mask Network
$3.83+0.84%
Enjin
$0.30718177-2.39%
Gnosis
$118.14-2.49%
THORChain
$0.99575382-2.51%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20060000-1.73%
Convex Finance
$3.78-3.47%
Flare
$0.01410401-0.01%
Qtum
$2.71-2.07%
Loopring
$0.22567362-2.42%
NEM
$0.02949280-2.18%
BLUR
$0.33450043-2.45%
Zcash
$31.26-2.10%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.96-0.77%
Oasis Network
$0.05060484-2.73%
Stepn
$0.22833412-3.83%
Celo
$0.49915434-4.39%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.82-1.25%
FLOKI
$0.00002387-2.70%
Holo
$0.00132171-1.50%
Illuvium
$41.65-0.72%
Fetch.ai
$0.22337233-2.76%
Ravencoin
$0.01956398-1.42%
Yearn Finance
$6,870.42-1.94%
Decred
$14.73-3.25%
ICON
$0.22966996-2.05%
Helium
$1.49-5.08%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.65395156+0.01%
Kusama
$23.37-3.38%
SXP
$0.36091279-2.50%
Ankr
$0.02503040-1.89%
EthereumPoW
$1.86-1.05%
Golem
$0.19974258-1.93%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.01%
Balancer
$4.73-0.11%
Astar
$0.04396431-1.72%
Audius
$0.18539102-2.80%
Waves
$1.96-1.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00390648-0.93%
IoTeX
$0.01988993-4.34%
Wax
$0.05316032+0.85%
0x
$0.20800348-1.70%
TerraUSD
$0.01761532+5.67%
Siacoin
$0.00333499-0.65%
Aragon
$4.23-0.40%
Moonbeam
$0.24612400+0.38%
Band Protocol
$1.29-5.11%
Ocean Protocol
$0.37655188-4.28%
SafePal
$0.43943008-1.47%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20724842+3.28%
Harmony
$0.01241327-6.15%
Sushiswap
$0.73084004-0.94%
Biconomy
$0.23141465-3.77%
Gains Network
$4.52+2.21%
Synapse
$0.71893621-1.07%
Skale
$0.02909924-3.24%
DigiByte
$0.00806666-1.78%
Stargate Finance
$0.62964602-4.13%
Axelar
$0.37944946+5.34%
Amp
$0.00223336+5.52%
Polymath Network
$0.13830000-1.36%
Joe
$0.35591640-2.80%
Lisk
$0.83658228-2.95%
UMA Protocol
$1.64-1.44%
Horizen
$8.37+1.55%
Livepeer
$4.05-0.31%
Cartesi
$0.15206758-2.82%
Kyber Network
$0.60945302+0.23%
Liquity
$1.11-4.37%
OriginTrail
$0.24999387-1.52%
PlayDapp
$0.16818295-2.23%
Merit Circle
$0.21216653+0.46%
API3
$1.08-6.18%
Verge
$0.00565501-6.79%
Nervos Network
$0.00276588-2.44%
Nano
$0.69193016-2.15%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01831847-2.65%
iExec RLC
$1.21-2.46%
OMG Network
$0.62498008-1.74%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-1.45%
Celer Network
$0.01528963-2.16%
Steem
$0.18735384-1.07%
Numeraire
$12.94-3.83%
Syscoin
$0.11216337-1.25%
Radicle
$1.57-1.11%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Coin98
$0.14580498-2.75%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.17-3.54%
Secret
$0.35863094-1.58%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.01-1.97%
Braintrust
$0.30311084+6.12%
Dent
$0.00078591-2.07%
MetisDAO
$17.00-2.71%
SPACE ID
$0.25865957-2.94%
Celsius
$0.16447728-3.77%
Civic
$0.08589795-2.26%
Chromia
$0.11996002-0.69%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00163558-2.74%
Ren
$0.06705223-3.04%
Powerledger
$0.15479928-1.98%
WINkLink
$0.00006860-1.83%
Gitcoin
$1.07-0.65%
Marlin
$0.00796749-1.45%
Hashflow
$0.36152653-1.76%
Adventure Gold
$0.81717147-25.01%
COTI
$0.05156573-3.24%
Stormx
$0.00565029+17.86%
NKN
$0.09548330-1.98%
Bifrost
$0.04441855+0.76%
Keep Network
$0.11158224-2.98%
Galxe
$1.30-1.48%
Request
$0.07737247-3.31%
MOBOX
$0.28789534-0.81%
Bancor
$0.39585086-1.16%
WazirX
$0.12668830-2.14%
Spell Token
$0.00048831-0.57%
Sun Token
$0.00579795-1.05%
Raydium
$0.24511768-2.30%
ARPA
$0.05062759-1.36%
Aavegotchi
$0.94131334-2.67%
SuperRare
$0.07628278-2.72%
Boba Network
$0.13328504+0.30%
Storj
$0.31066004-2.20%
XYO Network
$0.00347401-2.14%
CEEK VR
$0.05207008+0.15%
LCX
$0.05475499-2.68%
Badger DAO
$2.14-2.17%
Alien Worlds
$0.01115634-2.37%
Voyager Token
$0.13395113-0.52%
Index Chain
$0.05262979-5.23%
Origin Protocol
$0.07723341-1.64%
RACA
$0.00011539-0.74%
TrueFi
$0.03562519-5.62%
Reef
$0.00164975-2.22%
GAS
$2.65-2.10%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50224853-3.66%
Moonriver
$4.97-2.50%
Saitama
$0.00077110-0.39%
Serum
$0.09241676-4.53%
LooksRare
$0.05739903-3.22%
Polkastarter
$0.31311784-1.07%
Orchid
$0.04988623-2.84%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15617788+2.09%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24764649-2.65%
Keep3rV1
$56.77-2.67%
Onyxcoin
$0.00111500-0.43%
DIA
$0.25672261-3.93%
Alchemix
$14.17-1.05%
BarnBridge
$2.89-2.05%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.79+2.90%
Enzyme
$17.06-1.98%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11602037-3.75%
Bluzelle
$0.05860281-2.72%
MXC
$0.00952342-4.69%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14948215-1.76%
district0x
$0.02860000-7.67%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-10.00%
CLV
$0.03592214-2.10%
Augur
$2.53+37.67%
Star Atlas
$0.00153451-2.72%
Harvest Finance
$25.37-2.06%
StaFi
$0.29806888-5.32%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00413023-8.90%
Rarible
$1.10-1.11%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01424848-0.67%
Tokemak
$0.63177736-7.23%
Quantstamp
$0.01216893+0.61%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03264722-1.01%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.06030568-99.93%
FTX Token
$1.38-5.99%
Pepe
$0.00000150-3.89%
Threshold
$0.02362950-2.56%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10257155-6.62%
Tether
$0.99996618-0.09%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.34%
Dai
$1.00-0.19%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

McDonald’s Opens McNuggets Land in the Metaverse, but McWhy?

The fast food giant is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the menu item with a perplexing new Web3 activation.

By Toby Bochan
AccessTimeIconJul 21, 2023 at 12:06 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconJul 21, 2023 at 12:06 p.m. UTC
It's McNugget's time in the Sandbox

That's right, it's McNugget's time (The Sandbox)

AccessTimeIconJul 21, 2023 at 12:06 p.m. UTC

McDonald’s is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Chicken McNuggets by opening something called McNuggets Land in metaverse platform The Sandbox.

It’s not the first time the fast food giant has shown interest in virtual worlds. The company filed a patent application to operate “a virtual restaurant online featuring home delivery” in 2022, but given the downturn in consumer and VC interest in Web3, it begs the question: why now, why this and is Grimace there?

Joining the land of McNuggets (which took me two attempts and over 10 minutes), you are greeted with pixelated McNugget characters such as “Coach McNugget” and his assistant, creatively named “Assistant Coach McNugget.”

Coaches in McNuggets Land Greet you
the coaches in McNuggets Land (The Sandbox)

Coach McNugget invites players to start the fun by finding four McDonald’s signs, and what gamer doesn’t seek an adventure like this? But off I went to find them. By playing the game, players can earn rewards including a 100,000 SAND shared prize pool (roughly $44,000) and “mystery boxes,” according to a press release.

The experience is spearheaded by the Hong Kong arm of McDonald’s, and Hong Kong users have the chance to win coupons as well as the big prize: “365-day free Chicken McNuggets.”

The blocky world is adorned with the catchphrase “Please Share” on signs and in cartoonish speech bubbles which is meant to encourage sharing nuggets with friends but comes off as a desperate plea. (I’m reminded of Jeb Bush’s sad call to “please clap” on a 2016 campaign trail stop.)

Randy Lai, the CEO of McDonald’s Hong Kong, said that “McDonald’s has always strived to deliver innovative experiences and Happy Moments” but unlike the recently viral Grimace birthday shake celebration in the U.S., the experience feels acutely marketed, with pixelated McNuggets spewing salesy phrases as part of the gamified experience. After being told which sauce each anthropomorphized nugget wanted to dip itself in before meeting its glorious end, I was ready to exit the virtual golden arches.

A McNugget Lauding Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce in The Sandbox
A McNugget Lauding Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce (The Sandbox)

The CEO of the Sandbox, Sebastien Borget, said in a press release that "collaborating with a global brand like McDonald's, with its extensive customer base, takes The Sandbox to a new level and brings us closer to realizing the ultimate goal of mass adoption of the metaverse.”

But does it? The Sandbox has had a number of big brands launch experiences and virtual worlds within its metaverse, including Adidas, Atari, Gucci and many others. I have personally found The Sandbox much easier to navigate and generally more fun than its rival Decentraland, which has struggled with maintaining a robust number of daily active users. That said, would I visit The Sandbox if my job wasn’t to cover Web3? Probably not.

Brands have been trying activations in various metaverses for years that often toe the line between whimsical and cringe from Snapple opening a bodega to Taco Bell hosting a metaverse wedding. When food or drink is introduced into these experiences, people can’t help but wonder what the point of Miller Lite’s Meta Life Bar or spice maker McCormick’s “House of Flavor” was, when you can’t eat, drink or even smell in the metaverse.

Recently, we saw convenience store 7-Eleven offer free Slurpee non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as part of their annual 7/11 day. The same day, snack brand Slim Jim launched the “Meataverse” and invited people to mint free “GigaJim” NFTs.

While both activations saw some enthusiasm on Twitter upon launch, these gimmicky launches have melted into irrelevance already, with very few people talking about or trading NFTs from either one less than two weeks later.

With much of the venture capital money moving from the metaverse to AI and giants like Disney shuttering their metaverse arms, brands throwing their hats in the Web3 ring now seems ill-timed. Launches which may have seemed silly but fun when crypto was riding high seem embarrassing and strange in 2023’s atmosphere of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) crackdowns and ongoing crypto winter.

If brands like McDonald’s want to have success in Web3, they have to give people a better “why” than what McNuggets Land offers. Starbucks’ Odyssey, the coffee company’s Web3 loyalty program has hit snags along the way, but makes more inherent sense by tying in its customers’ existing behaviors (buying coffee in their real stores) with virtual rewards and digital collectibles that give extra value to activities they are already doing. Along the way, Starbucks is creating a community and gathering valuable feedback it can incorporate when it rolls out Odyssey for all customers.

The unhappiest meal of all in McNuggets Land: There was no Grimace in sight.

Edited by Daniel Kuhn.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Toby Bochan
Toby Bochan

Toby Leah Bochan is the Managing Editor of Web3 and Learn at CoinDesk. Toby holds BTC.

Follow @tobyleah on Twitter