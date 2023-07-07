Collectors Are Bored of Apes and Don’t Want to Pay Royalties

How: The “forge” experience for HV-MTL opened last week and will last for six seasons lasting three weeks each. The full experience is currently only available to HV-MTL NFT holders, though non-holders will soon be able to try a limited version of the game. Unfortunately, this news has not helped boost HV-MTLs price or the overall vibe for Yuga Labs. To date, the HV-MTL collection has done 34,196 ETH (about $63.5 million) in trading volume, and its floor price sits at 0.64 ETH (about $1,180) at the time of writing, which is far from its peak of around 2 ETH when it debuted.