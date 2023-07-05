NFT Creator Royalty Payments Hit Two-Year Low: Nansen

The sharp decline in creator payouts has been exacerbated by the rise of royalty-optional marketplace Blur, as well as leading platform OpenSea’s policy. Currently, in order for creator earnings to be enforced on OpenSea, collections need to include an on-chain enforcement method in their smart contract, otherwise the royalty fee defaults to a minimum of 0.5%. On the other hand, Blur enforces minimum 0.5% royalties. In both cases, collectors can choose to contribute more to creator royalties, though it appears that the practice is uncommon.