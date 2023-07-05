Hollywood Legend Steve McQueen Honored as 'King of Cool' in New NFT Collection

Collectors of the “King of Cool Racing Team” NFTs will receive a digital motorcycle shipping crate that they can pry open to reveal a one-of-a-kind, virtual Triumph Bonneville T100 Motorcycle. Revealing the bike will grant them membership into the King of Cool Racing Team and provide them with access to future token-gated content, events and games. Each collectible also comes with a 3D Steve McQueen portrait, which can be viewed in even greater detail using a virtual reality headset or Sony's Spatial Reality Display.