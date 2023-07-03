Bitcoin
Credit Suisse and Swiss Football Association To Release Women's Football NFT Collection

All of the proceeds from the collection, featuring portraits of the Swiss Women’s National Team, will be donated to support women’s football in Switzerland.

By Cam Thompson
AccessTimeIconJul 3, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 3, 2023 at 10:06 p.m. UTC
Swiss Women's National Team (Credit Suisse)

Swiss Women's National Team (Credit Suisse)

Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse is teaming up with the Swiss Football Association (SFA) to release a non-fungible token (NFT) collection supporting women’s football.

According to a press release, the collection features a series of digital portraits of the members of the Swiss Women’s National Team. All of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to the team, as well as other organizations dedicated to empowering female football players.

The 756 NFTs, minted on Ethereum, will be available for purchase starting July 11 on CSX, Credit Suisse’s digital banking application.

Additionally, the NFTs will be for sale across three packages, ranging from 150 to 10,000 Swiss Franc – about $167 to $11,000. The packages come with corresponding benefits including a physical artwork counterpart, a meet and greet with the players and a signed jersey.

Sandra Caviezel, head of partnerships and sponsorship at Credit Suisse, said in a press release she’s looking forward to using NFTs as a funding mechanism to help fuel the growth of women’s football across Switzerland.

“These funds will on the one hand provide direct support to the women's national team and on the other hand will be used for girls' football projects and are thus earmarked for the promotion of young talent," says Caviezel.

The intersection of sports and NFTs continues to grow as mainstream brands and teams embrace Web3. Women’s football in particular has recently been an area of interest – last month, Spanish football team FC Barcelona teamed up with popular NFT collection World of Women to release a digital artwork paying tribute to star player Alexia Putellas.

Cam Thompson
Cam Thompson

Cam Thompson is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

